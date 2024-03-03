GCU - Dining (2) - Grand Construction University
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
