Hampshire College Campus

All Campus Reviews

06:22
Liebling center for film, photo, and video tour with haley
Spencer Kruse-Melfi Campus
Join Haley, Grady, and Crescent for a tour of the Liebling Center for Film, Photo, and Video.
03:21
Natural beauty of hampshire's campus with sula and daniela
Sula Gordon Campus
Explore campus with Sula and Daniela!
05:03
Life on campus at hampshire college with abigail
Abigail Evans Campus
Join Abigail to learn more about life on campus at Hampshire College.
08:01
Join tessa and glenn for a chat! (part ii)
Glenn Ellis Campus
Join friends Tessa and Glenn for a chat about how they came to Hampshire! This is a two-part video; part one discusses their lives, why they came to Hampshire and starts the pros and cons. Part two finishes the pros and cons list and starts a discussion about campus climate, student life, our advice, and more!
07:40
Join glenn and tessa for a chat! (part i)
Glenn Ellis Campus
Join friends Tessa and Glenn for a chat about how they came to Hampshire! This is a two-part video; part one discusses their lives, why they came to Hampshire and starts the pros and cons. Part two finishes the pros and cons list and starts a discussion about campus climate, student life, our advice, and more!
01:47
Hampshire college art gallery with caleb
Spencer Kruse-Melfi Campus
See the Hampshire College Art Gallery with Caleb. Currently, the Gallery is hosting an exhibit called "Anarchestra" which shows instruments created from found and recycled materials. The Art Gallery is a space for students to show their work, for outside exhibitions by the public or faculty, and as a performance space.
01:55
Hampshire health services and red barn with rose
Rose Madison Campus
Music from www.bensound.com
01:53
Emily dickinson hall at hampshire college
Spencer Kruse-Melfi Campus
Welcome to Emily Dickinson Hall at Hampshire College with Anna.
01:52
Wellness walks on the hampshire college farm with alison
Smith Alison Campus
Hampshire College is surrounded by woods and farmland which students utilize heavily for recreational walking, hiking, running, etc.. The Hampshire College farm trails are one area (of many) which students may go before, between, and after classes to find some solitude to reflect and unwind from the rigorous academic workload at the college.
00:52
Hampshire college center for design
Amy Diehl Campus
Hampshire College's Center for Design offers a unique laboratory for the exploration of design and fabrication. This facility is open to all Hampshire College students and features a shop equipped for work in a wide range of materials and processes. Students may use the facility for academic and personal projects. There are no prerequisites to use the facility, and all skill levels are welcome.
