Harvard has the largest private library in the world!
Harvard is home to the largest private library in the world. So big that you could run over two marathons in it if you tried, not recommended. The memorial church is the center of where graduation will take place four years later. Every spring they bring in extremely famous people like Mark Zuckerberg and Joe Biden to present and meet the students.
A glimpse at lowell house
Lowell House is currently under construction at this time. However, when it does open back up again it is home to upperclassmen dorms and another dining hall. Interesting to note the bell tower at the top rings at the top of every hour letting you know what time it is.
Final advice to incoming freshmen!
Don't be stressed! College campuses know what type of students they think will thrive at their school. Research your colleges. Sung applied to 33 colleges far more than recommended. Aim for 8-12 and once you send your application stop worrying and just wait and see what happens.
Sung explores the "quadfest", and discusses upperclassmen housing at the quad
Quad Fest is a huge event where people come together and watch performances and participate in events. A great place to relax as it is completely surrounded by Harvard buildings. Food trucks are huge at Harvard's quad campus. Stop by these food trucks for great new and tasty treats to spruce up your day.
Sung shows lamont and houghton library while talking about boardplus
This is the Houghton Library and Lamont Library. Whether you have a late night project or a huge paper due these are the places that you want to be. Open 24/7 including a cafe these places are great for getting work done.
Sung talks about social life and the shuttle service
The Radcliffe quadrangle is around 100 years old! In Harvard time, that's actually very new. It is located a little less than a mile away from Havard Yard. The quad includes all of its own amenities, such as a dining hall, gym, library, relaxation and spa room, and the Student Organization Center.
Meet sung!
Meet Sung and hear what Harvard is all about. He will tell you all about the "Harvard Introduction". When you meet anyone on campus the first thing you state is your name, grade, house, and concentration. Sung is from Hollice, Freshman, and he is undeclared leaning towards the government.
Sung explores an event in "the yard"
"The Yard" is an open space on campus where there are constantly events going on. Here you can see students getting ready for Fall by painting pumpkins and playing pong.
Sung discusses different types of classes and talks about "harvard time".
There are many different types of classes that you can take at Harvard. There are two types of classes that you can take, reading and problem set classes. You want to make sure that you pick a diverse group of classes. Fun fact: Harvard time is a special time system where classes don't officially start till seven minutes after the posted start time.
Sung discusses what a "section" is and talks about his hum10 seminar
Most classes at Harvard have lectures and sections. Sections are often smaller groups of students who meet up to discuss lecture materials in more detail.
Say hi to some wild turkeys!
Most college campuses go crazy over their squirrels...Harvard takes it to the next level with TURKEYS! Of course, we have our squirrels too. All of the animals appear to be fearless.
Sung talks about bikes on campus and freshman dorms
Bikes are huge on campus, similar to Zipcar you can rent bikes and drop them off whenever you are done with it.
Sung leaves annenberg, discusses boardplus, and walks to hum10 class
Annenberg is the underclassman dining hall. The food at Annenberg can be underwhelming, which is why it's great that Harvard offers BoardPlus!
Sung discusses the benefit of a bike repair stop
Walking to the quad Sung shows you what the bike repair station looks like. Completely free to use, it's a great way to fix any bike problems you may be having and get on with your day.
Sung talks about the carpenter center and the art museum cafe and shows his favorite study spot
The Carpenter Center is an architecturally significant building on campus. Sung learned about this during his freshman seminar, a class of around 12 students who all select what they want to learn about within the boundaries of the course. Inside of this building, Sung says that this is his favorite spot to study. Outside you can grab a table right next to the lavender garden and get all your work done.
Religion on campus
Religion is a very important part of a lot of students at Harvard. There is a wide variety of religious group on campus ranging from Muslims to Catholics. Sung is a member of HCFA, Harvard College Faith Action. In this group, you meet with students in your grade and can discuss anything that's on your mind.
Sung explains the faculty club, lottery processes, and incredible guest speakers
The Harvard Faculty Club is a place where you can come eat with your teachers. If you are selected for the dinners via a lottery process you can come and have an elegant dinner with your favorite professors. Not many people are chosen. Sean Spicer, Berny Sanders, and many Supreme Court Justices have come to events here at Harvard so the lottery is the key to getting meet these people.