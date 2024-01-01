Sign Up
Harvard University Dining & Food

03:47
Sung and kevin sit down to discuss nightlife, dining options, academics, and more!
Food
A typical night at Harvard can go many ways. There is a party scene at Harvard but for Kevin, he finds it very fun to just chill out with friends and relax. The food is considered to be pretty good, breakfast is the best out of all the meals. Work is hard but Kevin still enjoys the work because it is applicable and pertains to what he wants to do with his life.
02:21
Sung leaves annenberg, discusses boardplus, and walks to hum10 class
Food
Annenberg is the underclassman dining hall. The food at Annenberg can be underwhelming, which is why it's great that Harvard offers BoardPlus!
04:00
Sung takes you through massachusetts avenue and points out good food spots
Food
03:59
Sung talks about hsa, more services locations, the lampoon, the comp process, and final clubs
Food
The HSA is the Harvard Student Association and is the largest student-run company in the world! Pro Tip: go to Insomnia Cookies right before they close to get free cookies!
00:35
Spontaneous starbucks run with esther!
Food
Grab your best bud and head to Starbucks for the best coffee and frappuccinos. Startbucks is open till 12 am, so on the weekends when the library closes at 10pm you can come to starbucks and work there.
02:14
Sung shows some upperclassmen houses and talks about the grill and dining services
Dorms
Winthrop House was most recently renovated which is where JFK lived. Elliott house is an older building right next to where Mark Zuckerberg lived while at Harvard. The grill is a late night snack bar that serves all the junk food you can imagine.
01:49
Sung shows annenberg and memorial hall
Food
00:50
Check out downtown cambridge and harvard square
Food
Sung shows you what Harvard square is all about, all the shops and restaurants that you can shop and dine at. Shake Shack, Tasty Burger and any other type of food you could imagine all in one place.

00:50
Check out downtown cambridge and harvard square
Food
Sung shows you what Harvard square is all about, all the shops and restaurants that you can shop and dine at. Shake Shack, Tasty Burger and any other type of food you could imagine all in one place.

03:59
Sung talks about hsa, more services locations, the lampoon, the comp process, and final clubs
Food
The HSA is the Harvard Student Association and is the largest student-run company in the world! Pro Tip: go to Insomnia Cookies right before they close to get free cookies!

04:00
Sung takes you through massachusetts avenue and points out good food spots
Food
