John Molson School of Business - Concordia University (JMSB)

Montreal, QC

Meet Sebastien, one of our John Molson MBA in Investment Management students, in Montreal
Sebastien Bernier - MBA in Investment Management
Meet Tawfeek, one of our John Molson MBA in Investment Management students, in Montreal
Meet Tawfeek - MBA in Investment Management
Meet Roshini, one of our highly-engaged and involved MBA students at John Molson. Hear about her experience
Meet Roshini - Full-time MBA
Meet Khalil one of our highly-engaged and involved MBA students at John Molson. Hear about his experience
Meet Khalil - John Molson MBA
Meet Ze Han, one of our recent graduates of the John Molson MBA in Investment Management in Montreal
Meet Ze Han - MBA Investment Management
Meet Yingying, one of our highly-engaged and involved MBA students at John Molson. Hear about her experience
Meet Yingying - Full-time MBA
Meet Hirak, one of our highly-engaged and involved MBA students at John Molson. Hear about his experience
Meet Hirak - Full-time MBA
Meet Ashish Kumar, President of the John Molson MBA Society, and MBA student from India. Hear about his experience
Meet Ashish - Full-time MBA
More about JMSB from some of our students
Meet Our Students!
Meet one of our MBA candidates, Yingying Zhang
Learn about JMSB with Yingying

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved