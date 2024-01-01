Located One of Canada’s top business schools, Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business mixes local contexts with international perspectives and has cultivated over 51,000 alumni leading careers in different industries around the world. With a wide range of degree and certificate programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, John Molson’s focus on practical, case-based learning is developing the business leaders of tomorrow. - Concordia University is #1 in the QS “Top 50 under 50” 2019 - The John Molson MBA is #1 for Return on Investment in Canada (MBA) (QS) - 2018, 2019 - Top 5 MBAs in Canada (The Economist) – 2019 - Promoting holistic and sustainable practices in business, John Molson is housed in a state-of-the-art, LEED-certified building Speakers: Amanda Rushton (MBA ’20) and Funmi Ajike (BComm ‘2020)