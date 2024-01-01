YOU'RE WATCHING
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:58
Pharmcamp 2022
The goal of PharmCAMP is to engage primary and secondary school students in STEM via interactive and fun educational activities, expose students to cutting-edge technology, and introduce pharmacy and other health and science-related careers that are not widely known.
00:38
25th anniversary display
Celebrate 25 years at KGI with an interactive display in the Gayle Riggs Student Center
Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) 517 Watson Dr
00:58
Pharmcamp 2022
The goal of PharmCAMP is to engage primary and secondary school students in STEM via interactive and fun educational activities, expose students to cutting-edge technology, and introduce pharmacy and other health and science-related careers that are not widely known.