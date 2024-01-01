Downtown Kent is home to so many great stores and restaurants! It is a cute little town with a comforting vibe to it. When the weather is nice you can expect to students and families walking around soaking in the sun. There are numerous restaurants to choose from and a tiny park right in the middle of downtown. Stop by Peace, Love, and Little Donuts if you have the time! They make TONS of tiny donuts with some crazy toppings. Lastly, Water Street is where many of the bars are located; however, a fake ID won't work here :(