The famous food truck
Fork in the road is Kent State's famous food truck and is around campus every season besides winter. The food is amazing and is a great break from the usual dining hall food. It does accept the declining balance from the meal plan. Some of the food offered includes: mac and cheese, pulled pork, burgers, flatbreads, and trout sandwiches.
Kent student center
Here is a short tour of the Student Center! On the first floor, you have plenty of restaurants that only accept declining dollars. The lower floor has Quaker Steak and Lube. Every Friday they do karaoke. The second floor contains Kent Market, an all you can eat dining area. They accept swipes and declining dollars.
Downtown
I will show different areas of downtown Kent: Food places, places to shop, beautiful hang outs
Dining hall
Kent Market 2 / The Market is my favorite dining hall on campus and my favorite meal to get there is breakfast. Besides breakfast, there's a pasta, grill, sandwich, and side station that is buffet style. With the meal plan, a swipe gets you unlimited food in the all-you-can-eat dining halls. The declining balance acts like a gift card with a certain dollar amount allowed per student to use for the semester. Occasionally there are multicultural nights which bring more exciting food options and entertainment.
Rosies diner open 24/7!!
Rosies Diner is the only place on campus that is open and serving food 24/7!! The service can sometimes be slow and the food is decent; however, if you live in Tri Towers it is the most convenient place to get food because you do not even have to go outside. It is also the most popular place to eat after a late night out on the weekends :)
Exploring downtown kent
Downtown Kent is home to so many great stores and restaurants! It is a cute little town with a comforting vibe to it. When the weather is nice you can expect to students and families walking around soaking in the sun. There are numerous restaurants to choose from and a tiny park right in the middle of downtown. Stop by Peace, Love, and Little Donuts if you have the time! They make TONS of tiny donuts with some crazy toppings. Lastly, Water Street is where many of the bars are located; however, a fake ID won't work here :(
