Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:57
The famous food truck
Tiana Rogers Food
Fork in the road is Kent State's famous food truck and is around campus every season besides winter. The food is amazing and is a great break from the usual dining hall food. It does accept the declining balance from the meal plan. Some of the food offered includes: mac and cheese, pulled pork, burgers, flatbreads, and trout sandwiches.
02:01
Kent student center
Nicholas Potts Food
Here is a short tour of the Student Center! On the first floor, you have plenty of restaurants that only accept declining dollars. The lower floor has Quaker Steak and Lube. Every Friday they do karaoke. The second floor contains Kent Market, an all you can eat dining area. They accept swipes and declining dollars.
05:03
Downtown
Food
I will show different areas of downtown Kent: Food places, places to shop, beautiful hang outs
03:31
Dining hall
Tiana Rogers Food
Kent Market 2 / The Market is my favorite dining hall on campus and my favorite meal to get there is breakfast. Besides breakfast, there's a pasta, grill, sandwich, and side station that is buffet style. With the meal plan, a swipe gets you unlimited food in the all-you-can-eat dining halls. The declining balance acts like a gift card with a certain dollar amount allowed per student to use for the semester. Occasionally there are multicultural nights which bring more exciting food options and entertainment.
01:01
Rosies diner open 24/7!!
Nicholas Potts Food
Rosies Diner is the only place on campus that is open and serving food 24/7!! The service can sometimes be slow and the food is decent; however, if you live in Tri Towers it is the most convenient place to get food because you do not even have to go outside. It is also the most popular place to eat after a late night out on the weekends :)
02:59
Exploring downtown kent
Nicholas Potts Food
Downtown Kent is home to so many great stores and restaurants! It is a cute little town with a comforting vibe to it. When the weather is nice you can expect to students and families walking around soaking in the sun. There are numerous restaurants to choose from and a tiny park right in the middle of downtown. Stop by Peace, Love, and Little Donuts if you have the time! They make TONS of tiny donuts with some crazy toppings. Lastly, Water Street is where many of the bars are located; however, a fake ID won't work here :(
04:21
Food
Food
I will show you Eastway, The Hub, Grazers, and Rosies... Then, I will discuss the meal plan!

Kent State University at Kent (KSU)

02:01
Kent student center
Nicholas Potts Food
Here is a short tour of the Student Center! On the first floor, you have plenty of restaurants that only accept declining dollars. The lower floor has Quaker Steak and Lube. Every Friday they do karaoke. The second floor contains Kent Market, an all you can eat dining area. They accept swipes and declining dollars.

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) 195 E Erie St

05:03
Downtown
Food
I will show different areas of downtown Kent: Food places, places to shop, beautiful hang outs

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Kent Student Center

03:31
Dining hall
Tiana Rogers Food
Kent Market 2 / The Market is my favorite dining hall on campus and my favorite meal to get there is breakfast. Besides breakfast, there's a pasta, grill, sandwich, and side station that is buffet style. With the meal plan, a swipe gets you unlimited food in the all-you-can-eat dining halls. The declining balance acts like a gift card with a certain dollar amount allowed per student to use for the semester. Occasionally there are multicultural nights which bring more exciting food options and entertainment.

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Peace, Love & Little Donuts

02:59
Exploring downtown kent
Nicholas Potts Food
Downtown Kent is home to so many great stores and restaurants! It is a cute little town with a comforting vibe to it. When the weather is nice you can expect to students and families walking around soaking in the sun. There are numerous restaurants to choose from and a tiny park right in the middle of downtown. Stop by Peace, Love, and Little Donuts if you have the time! They make TONS of tiny donuts with some crazy toppings. Lastly, Water Street is where many of the bars are located; however, a fake ID won't work here :(
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved