Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

American University - Kogod School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do American University - Kogod School of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for American University - Kogod School of Business, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of American University - Kogod School of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do American University - Kogod School of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your American University - Kogod School of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring American University - Kogod School of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C. so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at American University - Kogod School of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington, D.C. weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The American University - Kogod School of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do American University - Kogod School of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of American University - Kogod School of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because American University - Kogod School of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington, D.C. if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the American University - Kogod School of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at American University - Kogod School of Business?

Below is a list of every American University - Kogod School of Business building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a American University - Kogod School of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for American University - Kogod School of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see American University - Kogod School of Business students!

What is city Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C. like?

Washington, D.C. is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at American University - Kogod School of Business.

Who are the tour guides for American University - Kogod School of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at American University - Kogod School of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of American University - Kogod School of Business tours:

American University - Kogod School of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if American University - Kogod School of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington, D.C. and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting American University - Kogod School of Business in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:24
Meet bethany: ms in marketing
Bethany Bilewu Interview
This video is designed to get to know Bethany, an M.S. in Marketing Student in American University's Kogod School of Business.
03:32
Bethany: kogod application tips & tricks
Bethany Bilewu Academics
Interested in learning tips & tricks for applying to the M.S. in Marketing program at Kogod School of Business? Follow Bethany as she shares some best practices for the application process.
09:11
Bethany: m.s. in marketing program breakdown
Bethany Bilewu Academics
Curious about the M.S. in Marketing Program? Bethany will tell you all you need to know about Kogod's M.S. in Marketing program.
01:13
Meet gabby: ms in accounting
Gabby Vella Interview
Meet Gabby, an MS in Accounting student who shares her experience at the Kogod School of Business in Washington DC.
09:07
Steven paige: interview with kogod mba alumnus
Steven Paige Interview
Meet Steven Paige a Kogod MBA Alumnus, who shares his experience in the online MBA program at Kogod School of Business at American University.
04:20
Meet julia: ms in sustainability management
Julia Dickseski Interview
Meet Julia, a Master's student studying Sustainability Management at the Kogod School of Business in Washington D.C.
05:30
Julia: applying to kogod school of business
Julia Dickseski Interview
Julia shares some tips for applying to the Kogod School of Business MS programs.
06:14
Julia: my classroom experience
Julia Dickseski Academics
Get Julia's take on the academic experience in the MS Sustainability Management program at Kogod.
04:12
Gabby: living in washington d.c.!
Gabby Vella
Learn more about living in Washington D.C. while studying at American University!
03:17
Gabby: my classroom experience
Gabby Vella Academics
Learn more about the MS Accounting program at Kogod.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved