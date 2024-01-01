Sign Up
04:01
Visit the mudd library, warch campus center and the quad!!!
May Garvey Academics
There are many little corners of the campus where students will find their favorite place to study. Come and see some of the favorite places on campus where people like to hang out and much more! The Quad is a relaxing area outdoors where many people spend their time when the weather is warm. The Library is quiet and a great place to get all the information you need to study! The Warch Campus Center is the central area where most students come and go every day. It's a great place for socializing!
07:18
Tour the conservatory!
May Garvey Campus
Follow along as I take you around the Lawrence Conservatory of Music. This conservatory has so much to offer and there is so much music for students to be exposed to. You don't even have to be a Con student to enjoy the performances that take place here! As a matter of fact, you don't need to be a Con student to be able to take any class in the conservatory or have music lessons! It only means these are students pursuing a Bachelor of Music.
01:49
Lawrence university introduction video
Samara Morris Campus
A quick introduction to Lawrence University! Music by www.bensound.com
03:24
More about me!
Samara Morris Campus
A little more about me and my experience with Lawrence! Music by www.bensound.com
03:29
Welcome to lawrence university!
May Garvey Campus
Let us begin our tour of the one and only Lawrence University and Conservatory of Music! I, May Garvey, shall be your guide as I show you around the gorgeous campus and the wonderful classes this college has to offer! This is a school of liberal arts as well as a combined with a lovely Conservatory of Music located in the city of Appleton, Wisconsin. I hope you enjoy the tour!

