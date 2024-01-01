There are many little corners of the campus where students will find their favorite place to study. Come and see some of the favorite places on campus where people like to hang out and much more! The Quad is a relaxing area outdoors where many people spend their time when the weather is warm. The Library is quiet and a great place to get all the information you need to study! The Warch Campus Center is the central area where most students come and go every day. It's a great place for socializing!