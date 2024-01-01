Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Lehigh University Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:21
The town and hidden gems
Eliza Wastcoat Food
The North Side of Bethlehem, I lovely to place to hang out with family and friends!
01:23
Casey and anna take you to the goose - an important piece of lehigh culture!
Food
The Goose is an integral part of Lehigh's culture. It's an amazing family run sandwich shop right off campus. Tony, the owner, is the man. He loves Lehigh students and lives to put a smile on people's faces. If you go any day from 12-1 the line will be out the door. Pro tip: the best sandwiches are from the secret menu!
02:04
Hang out on the front lawn and hear about dining options, study options, and clubs/organization
Food
01:02
Anna tells you more about south bethlehem on the way to brunch
Food
Here are a few more off-campus blocks with tons of restaurants that Lehigh students go to. Nawab is a great Indian restaurant. There is an all you can eat buffet every day for Lunch. Across the street is the infamous P1, a convenience store best known for their "fat chickens" and the wonderful lady who makes them: Lulu. Also pictured is Mollys, an off-campus bar that many Lehigh students will go to during a night out.
00:10
Anna takes you to sunday brunch at alexandra's!
Food
Alexandra's is a South Bethlehem gem, It is a classic diner that loves Lehigh students. All the waitress are incredibly friendly and the food is perfect for a lazy weekend morning. It is just a block or two off-campus and becomes a stable for many upperclassmen. It's also super cheap.
01:21
Melissa gives you a tour of lower court dining hall
Food
03:15
Meal plans explained
Eliza Wastcoat Food
Understanding the meal plan system and different dinning halls at Lehigh.
00:56
Melissa and sarah show you around hawk nest!
Food
01:52
Anna takes you to rathbone
Food
Rathbone is the main dining hall for first years. It is a buffet style and always has tons of options including a pizza and pasta bar. People here call it "bone" and have a lot of fun asking their friends "wanna bone?" Chicken finger Fridays are a campus favorite as well as bone brunch on the weekends.
02:14
Dining halls
Eliza Wastcoat Food
What is Lehigh food really like...?
SHOW MORE

Lehigh University

02:04
Hang out on the front lawn and hear about dining options, study options, and clubs/organization
Food
00:10
Anna takes you to sunday brunch at alexandra's!
Food
Alexandra's is a South Bethlehem gem, It is a classic diner that loves Lehigh students. All the waitress are incredibly friendly and the food is perfect for a lazy weekend morning. It is just a block or two off-campus and becomes a stable for many upperclassmen. It's also super cheap.
01:21
Melissa gives you a tour of lower court dining hall
Food
00:56
Melissa and sarah show you around hawk nest!
Food
01:52
Anna takes you to rathbone
Food
Rathbone is the main dining hall for first years. It is a buffet style and always has tons of options including a pizza and pasta bar. People here call it "bone" and have a lot of fun asking their friends "wanna bone?" Chicken finger Fridays are a campus favorite as well as bone brunch on the weekends.
02:14
Dining halls
Eliza Wastcoat Food
What is Lehigh food really like...?
01:53
Melissa talks about dining options and meal plans on campus
Food
01:25
An honest review of dining options at lehigh
Food
01:45
Thuy tells you her favorite and least favorite parts of lehigh
Food

Lehigh University Baker's Junction - Lehigh University Dining Services

01:14
Anna tells you how students really feel about rathbone's food
Food
Rathbone is the main dining hall for first years. It is a buffet style and always has tons of options including a pizza and pasta bar. People here call it "bone" and have a lot of fun asking their friends "wanna bone?" Chicken finger Fridays are a campus favorite as well as bone brunch on the weekends.

Lehigh University College of Business and Economics

01:00
Anna takes you to common grounds to meet stacy!
Food
Common Grounds is a cafe located on the second floor of the business school. It is a great place to grab a sandwich, salad, coffee or snack in between classes.

Lehigh University Hawk's Nest

01:20
Maggie gives you the inside scoop on hawks nest
Food
Hawks Nest is the late night dining option on campus. It's got all the fried food you could ever want and tons of milkshakes. The school hosts trivia every Thursday night. It's a great place to hang out with friends. Upstairs there are pool tables and foosball. It is located in Lamberton, which also has a big room used for student organization events, such open mic nights or philanthropy events. As Maggie said, it's a pretty fun building!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved