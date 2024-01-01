Here are a few more off-campus blocks with tons of restaurants that Lehigh students go to. Nawab is a great Indian restaurant. There is an all you can eat buffet every day for Lunch. Across the street is the infamous P1, a convenience store best known for their "fat chickens" and the wonderful lady who makes them: Lulu. Also pictured is Mollys, an off-campus bar that many Lehigh students will go to during a night out.