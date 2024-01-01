YOU'RE WATCHING
The town and hidden gems
The North Side of Bethlehem, I lovely to place to hang out with family and friends!
Casey and anna take you to the goose - an important piece of lehigh culture!
The Goose is an integral part of Lehigh's culture. It's an amazing family run sandwich shop right off campus. Tony, the owner, is the man. He loves Lehigh students and lives to put a smile on people's faces. If you go any day from 12-1 the line will be out the door. Pro tip: the best sandwiches are from the secret menu!
Hang out on the front lawn and hear about dining options, study options, and clubs/organization
Anna tells you more about south bethlehem on the way to brunch
Here are a few more off-campus blocks with tons of restaurants that Lehigh students go to. Nawab is a great Indian restaurant. There is an all you can eat buffet every day for Lunch. Across the street is the infamous P1, a convenience store best known for their "fat chickens" and the wonderful lady who makes them: Lulu. Also pictured is Mollys, an off-campus bar that many Lehigh students will go to during a night out.
Anna takes you to sunday brunch at alexandra's!
Alexandra's is a South Bethlehem gem, It is a classic diner that loves Lehigh students. All the waitress are incredibly friendly and the food is perfect for a lazy weekend morning. It is just a block or two off-campus and becomes a stable for many upperclassmen. It's also super cheap.
Meal plans explained
Understanding the meal plan system and different dinning halls at Lehigh.
Anna takes you to rathbone
Rathbone is the main dining hall for first years. It is a buffet style and always has tons of options including a pizza and pasta bar. People here call it "bone" and have a lot of fun asking their friends "wanna bone?" Chicken finger Fridays are a campus favorite as well as bone brunch on the weekends.
Anna tells you how students really feel about rathbone's food
Maggie gives you the inside scoop on hawks nest
Hawks Nest is the late night dining option on campus. It's got all the fried food you could ever want and tons of milkshakes. The school hosts trivia every Thursday night. It's a great place to hang out with friends. Upstairs there are pool tables and foosball. It is located in Lamberton, which also has a big room used for student organization events, such open mic nights or philanthropy events. As Maggie said, it's a pretty fun building!