YOU'RE WATCHING
Liberty University Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
02:08
Demoss hall!
I am showing you guys the floor in my favorite academic building where I take most of my classes!
00:46
A sad goodbye
Liberty University bids you farewell! Hope you had a fun time touring the campus with us!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3529719,-79.17689999999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3529719 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17689999999999
03:08
Take a look at our awesome sports facilities! go flames!
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
00:49
Quick overview of the sports facilities we'll see
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
00:29
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 3
This video shows a classic example of how an instructor would demonstrate a skill and then you can practice immediately after, showing your skill set and what needs improvement. Liberty students are provided this service and facility for free while Lynchburg families pay an upwards of $200 for the same rentals and services. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:30
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 2
Snowflex also provides a comfy cozy lodge for relaxing and studying if you are looking to unwind rather than ski down a mountain. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
03:54
My favorite places to go on-campus!
Watch as I show you the computer lab, the game room, and the Argo Tea Lounge! These are at the top of my list of favorite places on Campus.
01:04
Walking on jerry's grass? acceptable or no?
If you know about the old Liberty rules, you may know that Liberty used to forbid students to walk on the grass-laced lawns. Soon, a joke of "Jerry's Grass" circled the campus and how odd of a rule it was. "Jerry" has since removed that rule from the handbook and students can occasionally be seen playing catch or throwing a frisbee on the lawns, but there is still a lingering fear. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3509809,-79.18217329999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3509809 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18217329999999
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
Liberty University
00:46
A sad goodbye
Liberty University bids you farewell! Hope you had a fun time touring the campus with us!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3529719,-79.17689999999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3529719 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17689999999999
03:08
Take a look at our awesome sports facilities! go flames!
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
Liberty University DeMoss Hall
02:08
Demoss hall!
I am showing you guys the floor in my favorite academic building where I take most of my classes!
03:54
My favorite places to go on-campus!
Watch as I show you the computer lab, the game room, and the Argo Tea Lounge! These are at the top of my list of favorite places on Campus.