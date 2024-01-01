Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618