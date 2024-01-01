Sign Up
Liberty University Campus

02:08
Demoss hall!
Noah Mayhew Campus
I am showing you guys the floor in my favorite academic building where I take most of my classes!
00:46
A sad goodbye
Campus
Liberty University bids you farewell! Hope you had a fun time touring the campus with us!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3529719,-79.17689999999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3529719 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17689999999999
03:08
Take a look at our awesome sports facilities! go flames!
Campus
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
00:49
Quick overview of the sports facilities we'll see
Campus
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
00:29
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 3
Campus
This video shows a classic example of how an instructor would demonstrate a skill and then you can practice immediately after, showing your skill set and what needs improvement. Liberty students are provided this service and facility for free while Lynchburg families pay an upwards of $200 for the same rentals and services. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:30
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 2
Campus
Snowflex also provides a comfy cozy lodge for relaxing and studying if you are looking to unwind rather than ski down a mountain. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
03:54
My favorite places to go on-campus!
Noah Mayhew Campus
Watch as I show you the computer lab, the game room, and the Argo Tea Lounge! These are at the top of my list of favorite places on Campus.
01:04
Walking on jerry's grass? acceptable or no?
Campus
If you know about the old Liberty rules, you may know that Liberty used to forbid students to walk on the grass-laced lawns. Soon, a joke of "Jerry's Grass" circled the campus and how odd of a rule it was. "Jerry" has since removed that rule from the handbook and students can occasionally be seen playing catch or throwing a frisbee on the lawns, but there is still a lingering fear. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3509809,-79.18217329999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3509809 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18217329999999
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Campus
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
03:33
Intro to liberty university tour!
Noah Mayhew Campus
Tune in now for a brief tour of Liberty University!
SHOW MORE

Liberty University

Liberty University DeMoss Hall

02:08
Demoss hall!
Noah Mayhew Campus
I am showing you guys the floor in my favorite academic building where I take most of my classes!
03:54
My favorite places to go on-campus!
Noah Mayhew Campus
Watch as I show you the computer lab, the game room, and the Argo Tea Lounge! These are at the top of my list of favorite places on Campus.
03:33
Intro to liberty university tour!
Noah Mayhew Campus
Tune in now for a brief tour of Liberty University!
