Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Dining & Food
Playa vista day!
Playa Vista is the affluent town located right below the Bluff. It's within walking distance to LMU, so students frequent it often. There's even a free shuttle from school you can take! Full of restaurants, a movie theater, and more, Playa Vista is very cute and has so much to offer!
1788/pizza hut tour!
1788 and Pizza Hut are especially popular among freshmen because of how close it is to our housing! You can create your own meals or order from the menu, which allows for a wide variety of options. These places are also open until 2am, so perfect for those late nights!
Img_2235.mov
The Lair is one of the main dining options on campus. Students get food from here around the clock, and there is always people hanging outside of it.
Lair dining hall tour!
The Lair is LMU's main dining hall! They function a bit differently from other dining halls and have many different options, including new ones this semester. LMU makes sure to accommodate all dietary needs, and the Lair is by far the most popular dining hall, as it is located near the center of campus. Watch to see what we ate for dinner!
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
