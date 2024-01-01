YOU'RE WATCHING
Loyola University Maryland Campus
Tour of loyola's sellinger school of business and management
Sellinger School of Business and Management host the majority of Loyola's business courses and houses the offices of this department's faculty. In the basement is Sellinger to go where you can get a quick bite to eat in between classes. Sellinger is definitely one of Loyola's nicest academic buildings because it is the newest.
Loyola's student center
There is so much happening within the student center. Here there's half of Loyola's dining options including Starbucks, a lot of great places to study, Reitz Arena, McManus Theater, and many great student resources. It is nearly impossible to spend a day at Loyola without stepping foot in the Student Center.
More information on housing at loyola
Here at Loyola, after Freshman year you never have to live in a traditional dorm again. On-campus housing here is great because Loyola offers spacious apartments close to the quad. None of the on-campus housing options are more than a 20-minute walk from class.
Photography department tour
Loyola's fine arts department is a hidden gem. While most tours won't take you here, the photography department has a lot to offer! Whether you are a minor like me, or just taking photography as part of your core requirements, the photography department has a lot to offer.
Fitness and aquatic center tour - swimming pool
This is Loyola's very own Olympic sized swimming pool! We also have a hot tub and sauna that I was unable to catch on camera.
The quad
The quad is the center of life at Loyola and is a beautiful place to sit and get some work done on sunny days.
Ccsj courtyard
This little spot is a hidden gem and the perfect place to study on a beautiful day.
The neighborhoods surrounding loyola
Loyola's location in northern Baltimore makes it a walkable distance from a lot of school spots in the city. Not far away is Johns Hopkin's campus, and Hamden, one of Baltimore's trendy neighborhoods. Downtown neighborhoods are the heart of nightlife, and has a ton of things to do.
Boulder balcony
This is one of my favorite places to eat on campus. This is an excellent resource for students who want to eat outside.
Loyola University Maryland
The humanities building
Humanities is a gorgeous building that houses a lot of departments on campus.
Sports spaces
Loyola is D1 school in the Patriot League and dominates in things like Men's Lacrosse.
9/11 memorial
The 9/11 Memorial is one of my personal favorite spots to sit, relax, and reflect on campus.
Loyola's fitness and aquatic center
Loyola's Fitness and Aquatic Center is a 2-floor recreation center. There is an Olympic size pool, weight room, racquetball courts, dance studios, basketball courts, track, rock wall, FitWell Cafe, various other amenities and exercise equipment scattered around the building. The FAC is a little ways off campus, but its just a 10 minute walk from the quad.
A day in my life at loyola maryland
Follow me along as I take you through a Tuesday at Loyola. Sorry for some of the shaky quality, still getting the hang of this! On Tuesdays / Thursdays I have 4 classes: Theories in Imagination, Poetry in Public, History of Photography, and Photojournalism. I made this just to give you a brief overview of what a typical day looks like. My classes on Tuesdays are mostly in the Humanities Building and the College Center.
Loyola University Maryland Avila Hall
Welcome to loyola with marie
Loyola is a medium-sized Jesuit university located in northern Baltimore. This liberal arts university is academically rigorous and challenges its students to examine their own values, attitudes, and beliefs. This mission involes inspiring students to learn, lead, and serve in a diverse and changing world by engaging with local communities in a meaningful way.