Follow me along as I take you through a Tuesday at Loyola. Sorry for some of the shaky quality, still getting the hang of this! On Tuesdays / Thursdays I have 4 classes: Theories in Imagination, Poetry in Public, History of Photography, and Photojournalism. I made this just to give you a brief overview of what a typical day looks like. My classes on Tuesdays are mostly in the Humanities Building and the College Center.