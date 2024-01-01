YOU'RE WATCHING
Marist College Dining & Food
Dining hall tour.mp4
This is the Marist dining hall. It's the main dining hall on campus, and the only one freshmen can use their meal swipes at. The dining hall has a hot serve station, a grill station, pasta, pizza, sushi, cereal, salad, soup, and much more. A lot of the stations were closed at the time I took this video however, so I couldn't show much of it.
The dining hall
The dining hall is conveniently located in the student center. Two of the freshman dorms are connected to it (champ and midrise). This is convenient in bad weather because you don't have to walk outside in the bad weather or in the cold of winter. All freshman that live on campus have a full meal plan (commuters get to choose how many meals they would like) they do not get a choice. The dining hall has really good ice cream which is a bonus if you like ice cream.
