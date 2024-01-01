The dining hall is conveniently located in the student center. Two of the freshman dorms are connected to it (champ and midrise). This is convenient in bad weather because you don't have to walk outside in the bad weather or in the cold of winter. All freshman that live on campus have a full meal plan (commuters get to choose how many meals they would like) they do not get a choice. The dining hall has really good ice cream which is a bonus if you like ice cream.