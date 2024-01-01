Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:25
Hunt dining hall's not so fantastic food
Zoe Pine Food
Let's take a look at the food being offered in Mary Baldwin University's Hunt Dining Hall! It won't taste good, but it gives you sustenance... maybe...
01:04
Zoe shows you the university cafe (or the pub)
Zoe Pine Food
The University Cafe (or the Pub as we call it) is the only late-night dining option we have. It's essentially a Panera bread, but college with a Starbucks on the side. No it doesn't take giftcards. Yes, we are sad about it.
03:22
Student opinion: dining hall
Zoe Pine Food
Let's ask Zoe and Madalyn what they think about Hunt Dining Hall and see how easy it is to get food at Mary Baldwin University!

Mary Baldwin University (MBU)

01:25
Hunt dining hall's not so fantastic food
Zoe Pine Food
Let's take a look at the food being offered in Mary Baldwin University's Hunt Dining Hall! It won't taste good, but it gives you sustenance... maybe...
01:04
Zoe shows you the university cafe (or the pub)
Zoe Pine Food
The University Cafe (or the Pub as we call it) is the only late-night dining option we have. It's essentially a Panera bread, but college with a Starbucks on the side. No it doesn't take giftcards. Yes, we are sad about it.
03:22
Student opinion: dining hall
Zoe Pine Food
Let's ask Zoe and Madalyn what they think about Hunt Dining Hall and see how easy it is to get food at Mary Baldwin University!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved