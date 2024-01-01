YOU'RE WATCHING
Mary Baldwin University (MBU) Dining & Food
01:25
Hunt dining hall's not so fantastic food
Let's take a look at the food being offered in Mary Baldwin University's Hunt Dining Hall! It won't taste good, but it gives you sustenance... maybe...
01:04
Zoe shows you the university cafe (or the pub)
The University Cafe (or the Pub as we call it) is the only late-night dining option we have. It's essentially a Panera bread, but college with a Starbucks on the side. No it doesn't take giftcards. Yes, we are sad about it.
