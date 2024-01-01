Tori offers you a look around Middlebury's second "quad" area: Battell Beach! In warmer weather, you can find students on the beach relaxing, hammocking, reading, and playing frisbee. It takes its name from the freshman dorm of Battell, which is the largest first-year housing at Middlebury. While it may not be the nicest housing, Battell has one of the best, close-knit communities for first years!