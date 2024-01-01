YOU'RE WATCHING
Middlebury College Campus
19:01
Middlebury college preview days (day 1)
An urban city high school senior takes a trip to Middlebury College during Preview Days to take a look around campus along with his posse. He meets other prospective students, staff, faculty and attends multiple events throughout the day to understand the culture at Middlebury College. Enjoy!
01:20
Middlebury's athletic center
Welcome to Middlebury's state-of-the-art athletic complex. Inside, it is home to Virtue Field House, Pepin Gymnasium, the Natatorium, Kenyon Ice Arena, and so much more, including a rock climbing wall!
00:43
A look around battell beach
Tori offers you a look around Middlebury's second "quad" area: Battell Beach! In warmer weather, you can find students on the beach relaxing, hammocking, reading, and playing frisbee. It takes its name from the freshman dorm of Battell, which is the largest first-year housing at Middlebury. While it may not be the nicest housing, Battell has one of the best, close-knit communities for first years!
00:29
Tori shows you mead chapel hill on her walk to class
Here at Middlebury, there aren't really "quads", but there are main areas of campus. The most popular and "true" center of campus is Mead Chapel Hill, which overlooks academic buildings, dorms, the library, and Old Chapel, where the President's office is located. Also featured: a run-in with friends, which happens constantly at a small school like Midd!
00:43
The fitness center at midd
Here's an inside look at Midd's two-level fitness center, open daily to any Middlebury College ID holder. The top floor has cardio machines while the lower level houses lifting equipment.
02:21
Tori takes you through davis family library!
Welcome to Davis Library, one of the most popular study spaces on campus. There's much more to discover here besides work, however; Wilson Café is a great place to pick up a quick coffee, the Media Lab is a fun place to utilize computer software for classes (or just for fun), and the CTLR offers free academic help services, like peer writing and class tutors.
00:16
The cardio deck
The Cardio Balcony (or Cardio Deck) is housed inside the athletic center and offers a more welcoming environment to workout. There's a wide variety of cardio machines available plus floor mats and weights at the end!
00:20
Proc lounge
Attached to the dining hall is the Proc Lounge, a more intimate (and occasionally quieter) space to have a meal or, more commonly, get some work done. One of the best parts about this space is all the random trophies/family photos students have put on the mantle as a joke.
01:07
A look through mccullough student center!
Arguably one of the most important buildings on campus, McCullough student center houses three central locales beloved by every student: Crossroads, our student-run café, The Grille, Middlebury's restaurant, and Midd Express, a convenience store. Many important events, like dance performances and Trivia Night, take place in McCullough!
02:04
Learn some basic facts about midd!
Tori gives you some basic facts about the college: it's a small school with around 2,600 undergraduates, the town of Middlebury is also fairly small and rural, and the winters are looong. But don't let that scare you off; Middlebury (and Vermont in general) has some amazing natural beauty!
Middlebury College
00:29
02:04
Middlebury College Davis Family Library
02:21
Middlebury College McCullough Student Center
01:07
Middlebury College Middlebury
00:43
