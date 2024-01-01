The Junction is the center of Saturday Game day outside of the stadium. This is where all the excitement is before the games start. We are lucky enough to have a stadium that is right on campus, so there is no need to drive for students who live on campus. Our tailgating area got the name the Junction, because a long time ago this area used to be referred to as "Malfunction Junction". Malfunction Junction used to be there intersection of several different streets and a train station. Now we refer to our tailgating area as "The Junction" and I think the name still holds true till today. Because it is a junction on campus every Saturday.