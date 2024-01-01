YOU'RE WATCHING
Mississippi State University (MSU) Campus
01:30
Welcome to the junction!
The Junction is the center of Saturday Game day outside of the stadium. This is where all the excitement is before the games start. We are lucky enough to have a stadium that is right on campus, so there is no need to drive for students who live on campus. Our tailgating area got the name the Junction, because a long time ago this area used to be referred to as "Malfunction Junction". Malfunction Junction used to be there intersection of several different streets and a train station. Now we refer to our tailgating area as "The Junction" and I think the name still holds true till today. Because it is a junction on campus every Saturday.
03:23
The sanderson recreation center
This is the Sanderson Recreation Center! The Rec here has an Olympic sized swimming pool, a weight room, a fitness room upstairs, ten basketball goals, and several studios for Yoga, Palates, and Spin Class. There is so much to do here and you can even sign up too go on Outdoor Adventure trips through the rec center.
02:41
Welcome to the band and choral hall
Welcome to the Band and Choral hall! This building was built brand new about 10 years ago, I believe in 2007. The marching band this year consists of 414 members, which is the largest enrollment we have had in school history. The band and choral hall consists of 3 different rehearsal rooms for the Choir, Marching band, and the Symphonic rehearsals. In the Spring, the band breaks into four different bands. There is the Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, and the Campus/Community Band and then there is Basketball pepband.
02:09
The drill field
The Drill Field is the main central location of campus. When Mississippi State University was first opened, the school was originally an Army and Military school. The "Drill Field" is where the soldiers would come out to do drill every morning. Now it is the central location for everything on campus. A lot of people come out to lay in the grass, play frisbee, or have events.
00:44
Our turf practice field
his is our brand new turf field. This is the very first year of marching and practicing on the turf field. This year has been a very momentous occasion for the band, because not only did we get a new field, but we have hit a record number of members in our band. We are truly making history this year and will continue to invest in the quality of our band program. We continue to push ourselves to be the best band we can here at Mississippi State. We are continually striving for excellence and we never settle for anything less.
03:51
The athletic facilities
This year we will have a brand new $50 million Baseball Stadium. The baseball Stadium will feature club lounges, one of the largest score boards in the country, and a stadium that is larger than three Major League Baseball sized baseball stadium. Mississippi State loves our athletics and make sure we have the most state of the art equipment.
02:06
Safety on campus
Keaton and Makayla tell us about the front desk of the resident hall. Every residence hall on campus has a front welcome desk with an Information Assistant. The Information Assistant is on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So if someone ever needs help with something, there is always someone there to help. Keaton is such a goofball and we love having him serve as an Information Assistant this year. Fun Fact! I used to be an Information Assistant my sophomore year! I loved it, because I got paid to just sit at a desk to check people in, talk to people, and in the free time I was able to do my homework.
01:55
Isaiah helps me show you guys around mitchell memorial library
Welcome to Mitchell Memorial Library. This library is five stories tall and we offer printing, computers, technology rentals, and is the central meet up spot for study groups. I come here when I am on campus and need a quiet place to study or get homework done. We have a new presidential library and only 1 of 5 schools in the country that features a presidential library!
03:45
Chapel of memories
The Chapel of Memories is located right in the center of campus. The Chapel is located right next to the new academic building, the football stadium, and the student union. People come here for all sorts of events like worship services, meetings, a quiet place to relax in between classes, and so much more. The Chapel was built in 1959 from the remaining bricks that were left over after the largest dormitory in the nation "Old Main" was burned down. Hence, why the name is called "Chapel of Memories".
04:57
Tucker's time at mississippi state
Tucker is just sharing with us about his experience with Mississippi State and why he chose to come here. I just asked him a few questions as to why he chose to come here, what he likes and dislikes, and he favorite thing about MSU.
02:22
Meet the players!
So every year before the football season begins, the athletic department has an event where everyone gets to meet all the teams for the fall season. We were able to get autographs from majority of the football team and the head coach! This is a great spirit event to get everyone ready for the upcoming season.
00:40
Dawg days performance
This year they had two special performances to top off the end of our Dawg Days events. THE BAND CAMINO was the band I got to see perform at the amphitheater and this was their first time performing in Starkville. THE BAND CAMINO is actually from my hometown and went to high school with some of my friends. They are now the opening band for Ben Rector's 2018 tour this year!
