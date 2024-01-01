YOU'RE WATCHING
National Chengchi University (NCCU) Dining & Food
Food options on campus: nccu has no meal plan
NCCU does not have the option of a meal plan. Most students eat their meals on/around the main street near campus.
Nightlife: night markets in taipei!
Visiting and exploring Taipei's plethora of night markets is a great way to spend your night. If you aren't a fan of drinking or clubbing but still want to be able to go out at night, then night markets are the option for you! You can even start your night out at the night market then continue for a night of drinking afterwards. Either way-- night markets here in Taipei and in Taiwan are a must.
