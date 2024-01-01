YOU'RE WATCHING
01:37
Gianna tours school of business & entrepreneurship
School of Business and Entrepreneurship is home to multiple departments including: Business, Economics, Marketing, Management as well as the Office of Career Development. This building, specifically, was the former science center on campus and was recently renovated in 2017.It is now home to classrooms, faculty offices, a ticker symbol of stocks updated by the second and a computer lab for students to use.
01:13
Gianna shows off ncc athletic complex and talks school spirit
The Athletic Complex/Championship Plaza is the hub for all athletic fields and stadiums on campus. Championship Plaza is the spot for game goers to come enjoy some food, music and other fun festivities with friends, family and alum. Tailgates do occur in the nearby parking lots for game goers, but are very organized and controlled. All football games take place in Benedetti Wehrli Stadium, which also is home to our Dyson Wellness Center and the NCC Education Department.
00:52
Gianna shows old main- ncc's first landmark
Old Main is where NCC started...literally. Built in 1871, Old Main was the entirety of NCC. Classes, offices, the radio station and one bathroom for five stories worth of people! Today, it serves as the hub for multiple offices for staff and students including: Admissions, Student Affairs, Financial Aid, Academic Affairs and more.
02:15
Gianna tours the rec center - field house and fitness center
Res/Rec's fieldhouse is the largest on campus and connects your right to the fitness center on campus. Whether you are looking to squeeze in a morning workout or spot on an Intermural Sports team for a game of basketball, this is the sportiest spot on campus. The fitness center is also free for NCC students, staff and faculty to use with keycard access.
01:17
Gianna tours oesterle library
Oesterle Library is a quiet study hub for students on campus. The library also has multiple study areas, computers and instructional media equipment to rent for classes. Shoutout to IMS for making these videos possible. :)
01:23
Gianna shows off the dr. myron wentz science center
The Myron Wentz Science Center is the newest building on NCC's campus! Built in 2017, the Wentz Science Center is home to the Science, Math, and Engineering programs offered for students. The Wentz Science Center also has plenty of classrooms, labs, faculty offices, lecture halls, lounges and even a grab-and-go food option, Au Bon Pain, for all to enjoy. It's no wonder this building is the best on-campus!
01:26
Gianna tours goldspohn hall
Goldspohn Hall is home to NCC's Communication, Media Studies, Global Studies, Political Science and the Dean of Colleges of Arts and Sciences. It was recently renovated as of the 2017-2018 school year and now features updated lounges, suites and classrooms for faculty and students to use.
01:55
Gianna shows you a bit of downtown naperville
Downtown Naperville is the town located just west of NCC and is great for going out with friends throughout the week for lunch or shopping and on weekends. The bars are also great for students that are 21 to venture off to, since they are in close proximity to NCC. The Riverwalk is amazing during the warmer seasons for nature walks, photography sessions or just hanging out.
01:06
Gianna tours merner field house
Merner Field House is home to multiple to Kiniesology, Athletic Training, Exercise Science and sports facilities on-campus. Merner also has trophy cases for many awards won throughout our years as a District III school. Students come to Merner for basketball/volleyball game nights or may use the swimming pool and weight room for working out.
00:59
Gianna shows off jefferson lawn
Jefferson Lawn is known as our "quad" on campus. It is a grassy area used for outdoor events, studying and soaking up the sun during the warmer seasons! Students love to hang out here and play frisbee on the weekend and some professors may even have class out on Jefferson Lawn, or J-Lawn for short, when the weather is nice.
