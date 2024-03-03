The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Basically, I just came up with a list of things you should bring for your first year in a youth. You plan on Lawrence again? Are you? Because who knows? You know. The first thing you super brain in a new is school supplies. You don't want to go to the stores like target walmart up by the school, the weekend moving weekend, because everybody's gonna be there because everybody got buy school supplies. So it's best that you go buy school supplies wider in your area while you're in your city. Normally, I buy my school supplies around July before back to school sales. I will suggest to stock at your area wherever your nearest locals who supply, store and buy the school surprise back home before going to any next thing you should bring is best supplies. So when you're going to the school and you're staying in the dorms, they don't supply you banned supplies, no see snows, Fresno pillows. All they give you is the mattress and basically, you know, a little, uh, whatever it is the thing that helps the best states that Bandstand. See, uh, I like to bring a comforter and the low foam of memory foam, because the bad is not comfortable if you don't have. You know, just relax, let your bed because those times where I couldn't even sleep and because my first year I had basically ah, hole, I am really have a comforter or no memory. So our tradition guys, please bring that next thing. Bring ease your computer Whether it is the desktop or laptop, please bring your computer because your computer, it will be the key. You're gonna have to go on line two assignments that type your assignments, my high school. You know, the next day is literally do that little bit. The good thing about the schools that when you go to the library, you could check out a lot of time Word like a day or however long you need a lifetime or in every soldier laptop breaks, you could goto the library toe basically, you know, run out on that last time, and then it just goes to the student texting, and then they help them fix your laptop. They know howto, you know, uh, fixed the viruses and everything else, so I just, you know, check that out when you get a chance. Another thing you should bring is entertainment systems. You know, if you plan on like watching No, that's length Lulu or whatever. You know, the score provides capable of you staying in the student student housing, So that's a good thing. So you could really just bring just bringing cable cord and they connect still TV and then connect to the law and then right there, so no, also speak will be good to, you know, be a part of the same system. You know, just to take the speaker, go to the shower and, you know, let's see, I'm using while you take in the shower. You know, you're you want to go asking your friends and stuff like, Oh, can I use your toilet trees or whatever? This is that you know. You know what? I still can I use kinds of supplies, you know, is get to have your own supplies. Because I know some people don't like sharing the stuff, so just have those supplies. Have you know they're freshener? Basically, because, uh, I don't know if your roommate's gonna sneak in. I a You know, just spray around the role and help stop a lot, because basically, you just need your own stuff. You just need to have your cleaning supplies you know, have a cleaning, firing me, go inside your room pretty clean. Next thing you need to bring a M. A u is warm clothes, warm clothes. We get four seizes at this school, We get snow, we get rain, we get the sun, we get all four seasons, we get fall winter, spring, summer hold literally all of the the fall semester beginning on semester. It's high, You know, you see the colorful leaves, but when it's the wintertime, so I want to stay around right end of October. Having a jacket to some clubs a beanie you you need to come war and also bring boots because when it snows, you don't want to walk around with because you will assure slip on that dark eyes. So I'm just gonna warn you now, bring warm clothes. We're going in a U because you will not regret the best thing you need to bring is, uh, not only some people get it before our something beginning when I get there, but you need to have your student. I mean, when you come to you, normally some people get it in the, you know, in the office where they take the pictures to get your I d. But someplace sometimes you're so fresh here you take the picture at home and an infinity, you get it at orientation. Profession's stood it for a chance to do this as well and, you know, becomes the head. So the last thing you need to bring at in a U is yourself. You have to bring all this stuff, right? But I do need to be there. You are the college student and you gotta be at the school soul. Basically, what I'm saying No, you could bring all this, but we have to beat it because you you pay to go to this school you pay to go to in a your pants for education to say free, educational born. If you have any other suggestions for a car like you videos or college videos in general that you want for me to do, Frito, Frito, let me know in the comments section.