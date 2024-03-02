The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Smart place where I'm staying at this school year. Right when I'm dead and I'm getting a full tour of the official moved down and like, getting a full detail, some of this stuff is so way Do that right now. Uh, I'm not sure what we're gonna do this part yet. While I'm over here, you got the extra bathroom. So this was being like, Oh, consider this guest that for, like, people who use the restaurants that just use it is perfect because I have company over. They don't have to walk up on the latest figures with the waffle went upstairs. They are right here and then got arrested, right? So That's pretty also good for me. I finished sword because we appear so I'm finished tours. Most of silent spending, like edited video doing homework. What's that? What's that motivation on Monday, bro? Huh? Motivation on Monday e I got some stuff. Way had a blast that more were small I ever been to know what broke you? Probably right. I got, like, going to get a cool Don't fit to be closed. Really, gang, I know I ain't got no more going out shit. I project just a couple of genes that would plastic is like falling off. Could you really can't? I got it over here every day. Okay? Came and getting that right now wears a t t smooth. You almost that three k that left and it's buck a rain, man.