Looking for moving images archive program - why study in nyu
Actually, the reason I study in NYU because I looking for specific program - Moving Images Archive and Preservation - it such a niche program. It is like 14 universities that have these programs. For film students, NYU is such a nice place to study - it located in the heart of Manhattan.
