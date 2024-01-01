Nelson dining is one of the three dining halls on campus. While you may think three dining halls is not a lot, Nelson and the other two both have a wide range of foods each differing from each dining hall. Boyd dining hall has a whole section just for students with gluten allergies. At Ohio University there are two types of meal plans a student can get, traditional and flex. Traditional is where a student can get limited amount weekly meal swipes that will disappear at the end of the week. Flex is where a student is able to get a limited number of meal swipes that could be used to get into a dining hall or that as price amount to each swipe that could be spent at any of the three markets on campus. Flex swipes do disappear at the end of the week so you better get to the Market and get some snacks before the week ends.