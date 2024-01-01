Sign Up
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Campus

01:25
Welcome to the welcome center!
Campus
Welcome to the Welcome Center located in the Hauge Administration Building (known as admin). This is where all prospective students will come to check in for campus tours and meet with admission counselors. Learn about PLU's Mission Statement, what it means for me, and what being at a small school means!
02:21
Interview with torrin
Campus
I ran into my buddy Torrin while walking through campus and asked him a few questions about his experience at PLU and what he thinks about the Kinesiology program!
00:50
The walk to names fitness center!
Campus
After leaving Reike Science Center, it's only a short walk past Foss Field to get to Names Fitness Center. As the weather gets warmer you will start to see lots of people hanging out and playing sports out on Foss!
00:34
Administration biulding at lute cafe
Academics
The Admin building is home to lots of different classrooms and offices. It houses our Student Financial Services, Welcome Center, Presidents Office, and More! You can also grab some food at the Lute Cafe on your way to class and get some hot coffee, cold drinks, or snacks and sandwiches!
03:01
Interview with christina
Campus
Here is a look at what one student thinks about PLU. It's great to hear the diversity of perspective from student to student. It is clear that every student brings their own perspective to the table, and it's important to attempt to give an unbaised look at PLU. PLU Does a lot of things right, and there's other things that could be improved upon. Hearing one student share their story about this is a great first step.
01:15
Weather around plu
Campus
Come hear about the weather at PLU, and some places that rain more than Tacoma, Washington. (It might surprise you!)
00:31
Welcome to plu!!
Campus
Welcome to Pacific Lutheran University! PLU is a small liberal arts school located in Tacoma, Washington. I'm glad you're here and I hope you enjoy exploring where I call home.
06:15
Plu bike coop with matt!
Campus
Matt is a Sophomore at PLU and shares some of his insights into PLU as well as what he does at the bike shop. If you come to campus and don't have a bike, you can rent one from the PLU bike Coop! It's a great resource that students should take more advantage of. Also, if your bike is broken, they'll fix it for you! The Bike Coop is located in the basement of Harstad Hall
01:39
Interview with patrick
Campus
Patrick is a Student Intern here in the PLU Office of Undergraduate Admission with me! He is a first-year student who has great perspective on PLU and what he likes and dislikes about it so far. I hope hearing from Patrick helps you with understanding what PLU is all about!
01:34
Memorial gym, rotc program and plu fun facts!
Campus
Come learn some little-known facts about PLU and learn about the original gym on campus. It's still there! Right next door is also our swimming pool. We also have our Columbia Center which used to be the Golf Clubhouse when we had a golf-course on campus. It is now used for dance classes!
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)

