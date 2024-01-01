YOU'RE WATCHING
Penn State University (PSU) Campus
00:35
Welcome to penn state
Claribel, Penn State student gives a brief introduction about main campus and herself!
00:29
Check out the im building- best place to get your workout! (part 2)
The Intramural (IM) Building is one of three Penn State gym facilities. This newly renovated building is the go to place for you and your friends to go workout, play ball, run track and so much more!
13:37
My last day of freshman year
The end of classes ends with a bang! Come along with me on my last day of freshman year of college!
Penn State University (PSU)
05:05
Things to do before you go to college - tips for international students!
I will be sharing some to do tips in preparation for college.
12:21
Week in my life at penn state
A college week in my life from a freshman at PSU. See how I spend my week during classes at Penn State.
01:04
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience penn state, through her eyes
Lindsey a sophomore student at Penn State University is your official tour guide.
Penn State University (PSU) Beaver Hall
Penn State University (PSU) Beaver Stadium
00:34
An introduction to gameday at penn state!
Get ready to experience GameDay at Penn State with Lindsey!