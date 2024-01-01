Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Penn State University (PSU) Campus

00:35
Welcome to penn state
Campus
Claribel, Penn State student gives a brief introduction about main campus and herself!
03:39
Lindsey and meghan talk about the penn state experience!
Academics
02:01
Lindsey shows you around west quad
Dorms
03:43
Lindsey gives you more info about the pollock testing center
Academics
00:29
Check out the im building- best place to get your workout! (part 2)
Campus
The Intramural (IM) Building is one of three Penn State gym facilities. This newly renovated building is the go to place for you and your friends to go workout, play ball, run track and so much more!
13:37
My last day of freshman year
Gianna Barre Campus
The end of classes ends with a bang! Come along with me on my last day of freshman year of college!
01:36
Lindsey talks about the unlimited study spots at penn state
Academics
01:27
Lion shrine.mp4
Marissa Chusid Campus
A shrine of our mascot, the Nittany Lion.
00:29
A run through of pollock commons
Dorms
01:11
Newly renovated dorms provide a glimpse into future living at penn state
Dorms
Penn State University (PSU)

01:20
Lindsey shows you a typical penn state classroom
Academics
05:05
Things to do before you go to college - tips for international students!
Academics
I will be sharing some to do tips in preparation for college.
12:21
Week in my life at penn state
Gianna Barre Campus
A college week in my life from a freshman at PSU. See how I spend my week during classes at Penn State.
01:04
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience penn state, through her eyes
Academics
Lindsey a sophomore student at Penn State University is your official tour guide.
00:45
Lindsey talks about safety on campus & the blue light system
Campus
12:53
Giving you a tour around psu
Campus
I am showing you around the internal structure of the campus,the exterior is mainly downtown, Bryce jordan Center; where you attend shows and concerts, and also the Famous Beaver stadium in which wish to checkout soon.

Penn State University (PSU) Beaver Hall

01:43
Meghan gives you a tour of her room in pollock!
Dorms

Penn State University (PSU) Beaver Stadium

00:24
More from gameday at beaver stadium!
Lindsey will take you to the GameDAy at Beaver Stadium!
01:07
Sports!
Marissa Chusid
Different sports offered at PSU and some school spirit!
00:34
An introduction to gameday at penn state!
Get ready to experience GameDay at Penn State with Lindsey!
00:13
"we are penn state!" touchdown celebration
Touchdown!Touchdown!
01:13
gameday!
Get ready to experience GameDay at Penn State with Lindsey!
00:28
This is how penn state celebrates a touchdown (cont'd)
Getting wild inside the Beaver Stadium
00:41
This is how penn state students celebrate touchdowns!
Touchdown for Penn State University!
00:49
Views from the gameday tailgates!
A shot of tailgating outside the Beaver Stadium
00:14
Sweet caroline from the student section
All white for Penn State University!
00:37
A quick gameday interview with emily and aileen
Campus
Emily and Aileen shares their favorite part of the GameDay!
Penn State University (PSU) Davey Laboratory

02:55
Lindsey and maddie show you around a chemistry lab at penn state!
Academics
