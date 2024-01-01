YOU'RE WATCHING
Pepperdine University (PU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:21
Amphitheater
My favorite convocation event happens in the amphitheater every Friday morning: Celebration Chapel! It is a student-led ministry (run by students for students) that leads worship for about 45 minutes. We all gather and sing praise.
00:53
The plaza!
The plaza is the center of main campus and is easily accessible from all academic buildings. The benches by the fountain have a statue of George Pepperdine, our founder, reading a bible. Those benches are a favorite place to watch the sunset over the ocean.
00:45
Check out our international programs
At Pepperdine, almost all sophomores go abroad. We are number 1 in the nation for sending students out across the world! When we go to a different country, we all live together on a Pepperdine campus with Pepperdine faculty. This is AMAZING because it means that all credits transfer! There is no hassle and all of the classes help you graduate. Financial aid also follows you abroad, so if you can afford a semester at Pepperdine you can afford a semester abroad.
01:54
Interview with sophie
Sophie is a freshman here at Pepperdine, and she'd love for you to hear about her experience.
00:31
The (secret) patio
This beautiful patio is right outside of the Appleby Center, which is where many religion and philosophy courses are taught. On another note, we have an AMAZING grounds team who is always working to make sure campus is safe and beautiful. In this video you might see (or hear) someone trimming tree branches to prevent them from falling in the wind.
00:49
Academic buildings
Pepperdine's academic buildings are an actual maze, but we will get through it together, I promise. In the lobby of one building is a huge fish tank that you can sit by while you do homework!
00:30
The howard a. white center (the hawc)
The HAWC is a great place to get a quick bite to eat. The Waves Cafe (or caf) closes at around 8 pm, but the HAWC stays open until 2 am. If you get the chance, order an ice cream sandwich, they're homemade!
00:34
The waves cafe - my favorite thing about pepperdine
All students at Pepperdine get a meal plan which is a dollar for dollar system. If your sandwich costs $5, it costs 5 meal points. A fun little bonus is that both the Starbucks and the Jamba Juice on campus take meal points! Save those gift cards you got at graduation, use your meal points instead.
00:09
The sandbar
The sandbar is a hangout and study spot on campus. There is also a piano that anyone can practice on! A few times a year various groups will put on "coffee houses" in the sandbar that usually have free food and always have awesome performances by students. Behind the sandbar is a gorgeous little-known patio overlooking the ocean.
Pepperdine University (PU)
00:21
Amphitheater
My favorite convocation event happens in the amphitheater every Friday morning: Celebration Chapel! It is a student-led ministry (run by students for students) that leads worship for about 45 minutes. We all gather and sing praise.
Pepperdine University (PU) George Elkins Auditorium
Pepperdine University (PU) Howard A. White Center (HAWC)
Pepperdine University (PU) Joslyn Plaza
00:53
The plaza!
The plaza is the center of main campus and is easily accessible from all academic buildings. The benches by the fountain have a statue of George Pepperdine, our founder, reading a bible. Those benches are a favorite place to watch the sunset over the ocean.
00:31
The (secret) patio
This beautiful patio is right outside of the Appleby Center, which is where many religion and philosophy courses are taught. On another note, we have an AMAZING grounds team who is always working to make sure campus is safe and beautiful. In this video you might see (or hear) someone trimming tree branches to prevent them from falling in the wind.