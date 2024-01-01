At Pepperdine, almost all sophomores go abroad. We are number 1 in the nation for sending students out across the world! When we go to a different country, we all live together on a Pepperdine campus with Pepperdine faculty. This is AMAZING because it means that all credits transfer! There is no hassle and all of the classes help you graduate. Financial aid also follows you abroad, so if you can afford a semester at Pepperdine you can afford a semester abroad.