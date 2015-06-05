Maria's Introduction Rice University

Rice Is A Small School! Rice University

Residential College Part 1: Explanation of System Jones College

Residential College Part 2: Martel College Martel College

Maria Shows Us Her Dorm Room Martel College

The Martel Common Room and Servery Abe and Annie Seibel Servery

Christie Shares Her Rice Experience Martel College

Diversity at Rice Matchbox Gallery

Saturday Night Out With Friends Osaka Japanese Restaurant

Tori is Very Passionate About Mechanical Engineering at Rice Martel College

Maria Presents the Academic Quad Rice University

Rice is in the Center of Houston Founder's Court Lot

What the Weather is Like in Houston Rice University

Inside Look at Duncan Hall and Types of Classrooms at Rice Duncan Hall

A Quick Look At Rice's Shepherd School of Music The Shepherd School of Music

A Look at the Jones Business School Rice Business (Jones Graduate School Of Business)

Skyspace at Rice University James Turrell's "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace

Fitness at the Rice Recreation Center Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Center

Thoughts On Sports At Rice Rice University

Ria's Life at Rice University Martel College

Ray Courtyard is Big on Campus Events Ray Courtyard

Fondren Library Part 1: Main Areas Fondren Library

End of Tour and Closing Thoughts Martel College