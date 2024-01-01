YOU'RE WATCHING
My favorite places to eat on campus!
Join Adrianna to learn about some of her favorite places to eat on RIT's campus and see the types of food they offer!
Top 3 dining places on the rit campus
The RIT campus offers a number of dining options. RIT's Dining Services supports students by offering convenient locations, nutritional resources, and even online ordering. Every student has their favorite spot. In this video, Xandria polls students and nails down the top 3 places to eat on campus!
🔸 https://www.rit.edu/fa/diningservices/
🔸 https://www.rit.edu/fa/diningservices/locations
🔸 https://www.rit.edu/fa/diningservices/
🔸 https://www.rit.edu/fa/diningservices/locations
