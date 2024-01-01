Rutgers has a number of gyms and the one I go to the most often is the College Ave Gym, on the College Avenue campus. Students come here throughout the day to use the fitness rooms, pool, basketball courts, rock-climb wall, or to attend fitness classes. The earlier you get there, the emptier it'll be and the more likely it is that you won't have to wait for a treadmill! Access to the gym is free for all Rutgers students.