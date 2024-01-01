YOU'RE WATCHING
Rutgers University-New Brunswick Campus
01:06
Barnes and nobles at ru
Head to the bookstore right past the Scott Hall bus stop. There is a place to study inside or chat with friends/ meet for an interview. There are three floors to the bookstore.
00:32
Meet grant! welcome to rutgers!
Welcome to the tour of Rutgers University-New Brunswick! Giving an introduction to the campus tour and your guide, Grant, Introduces himself.
00:26
There are atms everywhere
Quickly noting that there are ATMs on campus and there are a few on each campus to give students quick access to money.
00:30
Introduction
Hi, My name is Abe and I am from Western NY and I will be taking you on a tour of the Rutgers Livingston Campus! I am a Freshman studying Accounting at the Rutgers Buisness School
00:29
All of the vending machines and spaces
Showing the wide arrangement of vending machines that students can purchase food, drinks and other items from. Grant also talks about how student centers are great places to program events
01:14
Froyo on campus
On Livinngston Campus, there is a 16 Handles. Lots of students come here to hang out and grab a bite of fresh froyo. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:43
Study spot! - voorhees mall
Voorhees Mall is lined by many historic academic buildings. Grab your books and study beneath the shade of the beautiful trees!
00:31
Showing off the civic square building
Walking into the Civic Square Building - home to the Urban Planning and Public Policy School (+Public Health and Health Admin.) and the Visual Arts arm to the Mason Gross School of the Arts.
00:40
Student interview - jolie wang
A quick interview with another Campus Reel Ambassador, Jolie Wang
07:49
Rutgers review (pros & cons)
This is a review of Rutgers University New Brunswick including all my pros and cons of the school.
01:14
Gym on campus
Rutgers has a number of gyms and the one I go to the most often is the College Ave Gym, on the College Avenue campus. Students come here throughout the day to use the fitness rooms, pool, basketball courts, rock-climb wall, or to attend fitness classes. The earlier you get there, the emptier it'll be and the more likely it is that you won't have to wait for a treadmill! Access to the gym is free for all Rutgers students.
01:17
Academic building
This is the Academic Building (AB) on College Ave campus. During the day, there are lots of lectures and classes taking place and students make use of study space outside of the classrooms. There is a computer lab on the lower floor. When most classes are finished, many of the spaces are used as study spaces.
02:32
Lucy stone hall tour and mail services
I show you around the Lucy Stone Hall and the mail services at rutgers along with talking about how classes work at rutgers.