Rutgers University-New Brunswick

01:06
Barnes and nobles at ru
Susie Pinon Campus
Head to the bookstore right past the Scott Hall bus stop. There is a place to study inside or chat with friends/ meet for an interview. There are three floors to the bookstore.
00:32
Meet grant! welcome to rutgers!
Dorms
Welcome to the tour of Rutgers University-New Brunswick! Giving an introduction to the campus tour and your guide, Grant, Introduces himself.
00:20
Welcome to rutgers university!
JOEL KINATUKARA Campus
Rutgers University - New Brunswick
00:26
There are atms everywhere
Grant King Campus
Quickly noting that there are ATMs on campus and there are a few on each campus to give students quick access to money.
00:30
Introduction
Dorms
Hi, My name is Abe and I am from Western NY and I will be taking you on a tour of the Rutgers Livingston Campus! I am a Freshman studying Accounting at the Rutgers Buisness School
00:29
All of the vending machines and spaces
Campus
Showing the wide arrangement of vending machines that students can purchase food, drinks and other items from. Grant also talks about how student centers are great places to program events
01:14
Froyo on campus
Leila Hertz Food
On Livinngston Campus, there is a 16 Handles. Lots of students come here to hang out and grab a bite of fresh froyo. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:43
Study spot! - voorhees mall
Amna Ahmed Campus
Voorhees Mall is lined by many historic academic buildings. Grab your books and study beneath the shade of the beautiful trees!
00:31
Showing off the civic square building
Academics
Walking into the Civic Square Building - home to the Urban Planning and Public Policy School (+Public Health and Health Admin.) and the Visual Arts arm to the Mason Gross School of the Arts.
00:36
Showing off the middle of livingston campus
Grant King Dorms
A quick view of the main buildings on Livingston Campus from the middle of Livingston Campus center's plaza outside the dining commons
Rutgers University-New Brunswick 100 Somerset St

01:06
Barnes and nobles at ru
Susie Pinon Campus
Head to the bookstore right past the Scott Hall bus stop. There is a place to study inside or chat with friends/ meet for an interview. There are three floors to the bookstore.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick Archibald S. Alexander Library

00:59
Showing off alexander "club alex" library
Campus
Walking by and introducing the Alexander Library, the largest library on campus.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick Busch Faculty Dining Hall

01:24
Dining halls at rutgers
Susie Pinon Campus
Here are a few dining halls a Rutgers University. Each campus has its own dining hall, but these are the three I go to most often.
