Saint Louis University (SLU)

Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis University (SLU) A Day in the Life with Peter

Saint Louis University (SLU) A Day in the Life with Sarah at Saint Louis University

00:48

WELCOME TO SLU! Get to know your tour guide Sara!

00:31

Center of Campus: THE CLOCKTOWER!

01:24

The QUAD!

00:55

Upperclassmen On-Campus Apartments!

01:50

Hogwarts on Campus?? The Samuel Cupples House!

03:17

MTV DORM TOUR? WELCOME TO MY CRIB IN GRAND HALL!

01:55

Grand Hall: Sara Shows You One of the Typical Kitchens!!

01:29

Grand Hall: The HUGE Lounge on Each Floor!!

01:21

Grand Hall: What Does a Laundry Room Look Like??

01:52

Grand Hall: A Look at the Study Rooms!

00:38

Guys Dorm Room in Grand Hall!

03:19

Check out another Dorm Room in Griesedieck Hall: First Year Living!!!

02:05

What are Learning Communities??

01:19

Engineering Learning Community's Work Space: 6th Floor Grand Hall

00:45

Where to live? SPRING HALL!

02:14

How Hard is the Schoolwork??

00:51

A Typical Lecture Hall at SLU!

00:52

A Typical Classroom at SLU!

01:01

Where will my classes be?? Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business

00:18

Where Will My Classes Be? Parks College of Engineering, Aviation, and Technology??

01:06

Where will my classes be? The Medical Campus!

00:26

Where Will My Classes Be?? Xavier Hall (Communications &amp; Studio Art)!

00:55

An Overview of the Medical Campus!!

03:16

Student Interview Time: Hear from ALEC!

02:03

Where to eat?? GRAND DINING HALL!

00:18

Where to eat?? Crave Cafe on the Medical Campus!

00:15

Where to Eat: The Marketplace

01:01

Where to Eat?? The POD!

00:56

DeMattias Hall: Greek Life!

00:48

Simon Rec Center: 2nd Floor!

00:56

Simon Rec Center: Lower Level!

02:27

Student Interview Time: Hear from JOHN!

00:47

The 2nd Floor of the Library: Best Place to Study with Friends!

00:12

SHH! Silent Tour of the 4th Floor Library

00:38

Hidden Gems! My SECRET studying spot!!

00:49

The Busch Student Center: Food, Mail Services, Studying Space, and the Bookstore

01:43

Student Interview Time: Hear from JENNY!

00:45

The BOOKSTORE!!

00:16

The GORGEOUS College Church!

01:00

All that Campus Ministry has to Offer!

01:23

Weather in STL is Crazy!

00:54

All good things must come to an end...BUT not if you come here next fall!!

