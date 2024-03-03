The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey I'm Dr Pepper Place right now, which is this often area in downtown Birmingham. There's usually a market here on Saturday mornings Culpepper, Place Market and we love coming for tea. Like here, Made stuff is Well, I believe you can see behind me There's just really cute shops. You know, since we're making coffee shops, I'll take you right in a minute. I'm actually here for a hair appointment because it's looking kind of rough. So this is what the building looks like, a Dr Pepper place and usually instead of cars, their tents set up here for the market. There's just another cute shops and boutiques. Only because we can see that just showings inside a lot of different artistic options. Birmingham and Stuff Hasn't art side to it? Yeah, you got a cute first to come shop, hang out with friends, social weekends. It's Friday afternoon right now, so I kind of quiet that's the Red Cats are about to. Uh, you can see to some cute shirts and great placing so I just got a nice mocha from the right cut. Highly recommend it's a favorite coffee shop by same pursuits. Definitely three staples of every look forward to that something you love. Um, I show a clip of the recap right now is so here, about ten minutes away from Sanford. So that's so over to the left or the right that is actually Sloss furnaces, which is one of the way and marks of Birmingham. So it's way there is sausage festival in the summer, which is just a really big music and so on, but also that cows on a house for a month. So I just got back to my car after going to the collective, which is my favorite, so on and burn me him and I should comptel definitely looking a lot better in the hair department, so definitely recommend them. If you decide to come for Sanford or just live in the Birmingham area, they're great.