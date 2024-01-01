Sign Up
Samford University (SU)

Birmingham, AL

Samford at the beginning of spring!


Samford at the beginning of spring!

Welcome to Samford University! Samford University (SU)

Vail Residence hall Samford University (SU)

Bethany invites you into her lofted dormrm Samford University (SU)

Pittman, Beason Woods, and Tri Delta housing! Samford University (SU)

Bethany welcomes you to Ben Brown and CHS Samford University

The academic quad at Samford University! Harrison Theatre

Bethany takes you to Brooks hall! Samford University (SU)

Bethany takes you through Propst and a lab! Brooks Hall

Bethany explains classes and takes you with her to UCCP! Dwight M. Beeson Hall

Bethany takes you to the Education building and explains its role! Samford University

Bethany and Brenna explain convo and show you Reid! Samford University

Bethany talks through the classroom experience Samford University (SU)

Bethany explains a week in her life! Samford University

The University center and The cafeteria Samford University (SU)

Bethany explains the meal plan at SU Samford University

Bethany shows you Davis Library Samford University (SU)

A day in the life of a Samford girl Samford University

Tour of Pete Hanna and Fitness center! F. Page Seibert Stadium

What sports are like at Samford! Pete Hanna Center

A weekend in Birmingham! Samford University

Bethany shows you Homewood, Alabama. Hero Doughnuts

A Trip into downtown Birmingham! Pepper Place (28th St & 2nd Ave S IB)

Meet Mkenzie and see a room is Russell hall! Samford University

Bethany and Jules discuss life at Samford and ECSE major Samford University

We end the week by starting Spring Break with Caroline! Hilton Head Island

Bethany tells you why she choseSamford! Samford University

Goodbye and advice for incoming freshmen Samford University

