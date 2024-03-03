Sign Up
Go back to Samford University (SU)

Bethany and Jules discuss life at Samford and ECSE major

Meet Jules, also known as Juliana, from Nashville, Tennesee! She is also a freshman here at Samford and an ECSE major, which is a unique elementary education program here within our school of Education. With this major one is certified to teach special needs, pre-K through 6th grade, and early childhood education, and full certification with student teaching Junior and Senior year by graduation. Academic life here at Samford is also discussed, it is important to go to classes, take good notes, and USE office hours. If you do this it is very likely you will succeed at Samford. Office hours would probably be one of my biggest pieces of advice because we have some of the best professors nationally and they have always been welcoming a huge help with all my and Jules classes.

