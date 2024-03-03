The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm with one of my freshman friends here, and I'm gonna let her introduce herself. So Jules is her nickname and what we wear by, uh Jules, what is your major here? Sanford? I'm majoring in early childhood education, and I have a minor in social entrepreneurship. What would you say academic life is like here in Sanford? I would say it's challenging, but definitely doable. You just have to be prepared to go to class and do your work. If you're willing to work hard and go talk to professors, then they're just is willing to give you the help that you need to succeed. Yeah, I'd have to agree with all of that for sure. Uh, and then why did you choose to come to Sanford? I just accompany to Sanford because it was small and Christian and I really liked that aspect of my high school. It had the education program that I really wanted that you could get forty four certifications in. I just really fell in love with the people in the atmosphere of campus pressure. I think something that Jewel said is really interesting is that her major is actually something really unique about Sanford. So if you're wanting to be an elementary education major, definitely look into that. Sanford, How would you say to your body Life is like I would say the student body is really involved in everything that happens around campus. Because we're a smaller college, you are really, you know, a lot of people. I would say You can't really go anywhere without seeing one of your friends or someone that you show, which is nice. I've heard from both sides of people who like walking across, not knowing anyone. I personally love being able to see people on the way to class. It makes me feel like I'm in a community and that I feel involved. We have a lot of different editions here, so I think that that helps get the student body involved and well, thanks for talking to his job.