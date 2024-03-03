The Library has three floors to study on. The first floor has Einstein's which is a coffee shop and is the more social level. It also has our printing stations, WEPA, which is just downloaded onto your account and is as easy as a swipe. The second level is held to a whisper and is where I usually study. The third floor is dead silent and is usually the closest to be being full during finals week. In the basement is our computer labs and technology services, some additional snacks are here as well. We all rub the nose of Mr. Davis for a 4.0 GPA, or good luck as we leave the Lib. The Library is open until 12:00 a.m during the week and 5:00 p.m. on the weekends and opens at 8:00 a.m.