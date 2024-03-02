The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I just wrapped up some studying and classes for the day. I did have a pretty heavy workload. Uh, just forewarning you feeling pretty former chemistry here? There's a lot of homework to do, but the community you built that is awesome. Uh, right now I am in the midst of possibly considering another major love chemistry. With that, I have slightly lighter class schedule with Arjun heads and a couple of major specific classes. It's not too bad. Sanford is academic wind. It's incredibly have yellow academics and such the sense that it compares an Ivy League or some high art schools where you go there, you know, you're going to be hitting the books every night all the time, but it is of no academically minded. You will be putting in hours doing homework and studying, but I would say it's pretty equal balance of social life as well. S o. Yeah, that's all but about academic life here as faras class Don't goes Most of my classes have been discussion based Justus Faras set up and talking with each other, especially if you're in a Genet class or like a humanities in society's classes, you're definitely more discussion based. Where's maybe a more major focus class is such a chemistry? Or if you're in a really big class with, like thirty and more students, it's going to be more of electricity. I'll where the teacher teaching obviously the class reminders showed in DV H is a little more electric bass. With this set up and everything, it's a little more clear jet and formal. Um there's also lab style to which is where you're working and talking with classmates. I am not sure that some of the other colleges, but I don't know. We have it with I Spanish in sciences and other languages. So I was like, I think astronomy has the lab as well. Yeah, just things to be aware of when you're coming here. I love being able to be interested in while I'm being educated. Um, so am I. I definitely think it's a good balance here that stays where it's hard. Sanford hires all professional teachers we don't have to use. You might come upon one and like foundations, which is our freshman class. Sell other that all professionals, they got extensive hiring process before we're telling Anne sees you here it Sanford, that it's part of the reasons why are academics are so highly recognized once we graduated, so.