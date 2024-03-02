The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, something not to walk to some other meetings I have this afternoon by just kind of one discuss why I chose Stanford, So I am from feeling it. So I started looking at colleges, probably about to use you like a little bit closer home, three four hour range and less than that. As God would have been, just kind of how things right down. I didn't end up getting into what I thought was my topic at the time. At that point I decided to keep looking into some other options on my dad knew about Stanford from working in college with some fella Sanford students, and he mentioned me looking into it. Same for put out and just kind of recognition that had we do have a couple celebrities who graduated from here. I fell in love with it, but wasn't quite sure with finances and everything. As you could see, it's a gorgeous campus, and the people in community feel here is just amazing and then I got enough helping out his finances. See if it's really good about getting scholarships. Every year later, full time student and loving every minute.