Bethany welcomes you to Ben Brown and CHS
Ben Brown is located between our dining hall/student center and the library; which makes it a good and popular hangout spot. On this we day we were doing what is called "tabling." Tabling is when an organization, such as Tri Delta, sets up a table on ben brown to sell goods, raise awareness, and sign-ups for the organizations at the beginning of the semesters. CHS is our College of Health and Sciences it is where nursing majors will spend much of their time and also where everyone takes concepts, our physical education class. CHS was previously the headquarters for Southern Living magazine and as such is beautifully laid as you will see.
That's Ashlyn having fun with tailing you ground where a lot of us hanging out. A lot of times you walking out on benches is food trucks out here Sometimes. It's kind of between classes, but you will walk back and forth because that's our caf in universities and right there's a gotta go between classes, which was our College health sciences building, and I also used to be the Southern Livings headquarters. This is the main auditorium of C HS, probably the most beautiful dream on campus in definitely a favorite by Sanford students. It's located right next depressions, which is asked another eating option that can be used as a swipe on the mill clan or with your bulldog books.