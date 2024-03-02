Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Go back to Samford University (SU)

Bethany welcomes you to Ben Brown and CHS

Ben Brown is located between our dining hall/student center and the library; which makes it a good and popular hangout spot. On this we day we were doing what is called "tabling." Tabling is when an organization, such as Tri Delta, sets up a table on ben brown to sell goods, raise awareness, and sign-ups for the organizations at the beginning of the semesters. CHS is our College of Health and Sciences it is where nursing majors will spend much of their time and also where everyone takes concepts, our physical education class. CHS was previously the headquarters for Southern Living magazine and as such is beautifully laid as you will see.

Other Playlists

Samford at the beginning of spring! Bethany Luke
A Day in the Life with Haley Haley R
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved