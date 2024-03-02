Sign Up
Go back to Samford University (SU)

Vail Residence hall

This is an outlay of Vail Residence Hall, one of the two freshman female living arrangements. We share a community bathroom, where we keep shower caddies, etc. We also have one of the two laundry rooms on our hall, it has 6 washers and 6 dryers for the west side to use. There is another laundry room for the east side of Vail with the same number of washers and dryers. The lobby has a movie room that can be saved to watch movies with bean bags to sit on. Our lobby is great to hang out in and has plenty of sitting and even a pool table. There is also a kitchen with ice, stove, and vending machines.

