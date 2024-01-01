Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business

Meet Brenda Aho, Santa Clara Executive MBA Alumna 2021 SCU Leavey School of Business

Standout Faculty at SCU | Brenda Aho SCU Leavey School of Business

Who and what influenced me to pursue my EMBA | Brenda Aho Santa Clara University

Who Thrives in the Santa Clara EMBA Program? | Brenda Aho SCU Leavey School of Business

EMBA Program Structure | Dawn McCale SCU Leavey School of Business

Why I Chose Santa Clara EMBA and What I Loved about it | Dawn McCale Leavey Center

EMBA Program Professors at Santa Clara University | Dawn McCale SCU Leavey School of Business

A Deeper Look at Marketing, Supply Chain & Ethics Course | Dawn McCale SCU Leavey School of Business

Team Learning in the EMBA Program | Dawn McCale SCU Leavey School of Business

Who Thrives in the Santa Clara EMBA Program? | Brenda Aho SCU Leavey School of Business

Who and what influenced me to pursue my EMBA | Brenda Aho Santa Clara University

Standout Faculty at SCU | Brenda Aho SCU Leavey School of Business

Meet Brenda Aho, Santa Clara Executive MBA Alumna 2021 SCU Leavey School of Business