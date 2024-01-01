Sign Up
01:42
Buxton park fire pit
Breanna Waugh Campus
Right next to Buxton Park a newer addition to the campus is a fire pit. This firepit when open in the Spring, Summer and Fall, is completed with a beatuiful view of the fully bloomed park, hammocks for relaxing or studying, and high quality lawn furniture. You can book the fire pit for smores or just a fun night around the fire or hang out in the hammocks whenever you please.
03:49
Campus dining
Breanna Waugh Food
This is the run down of the main dining hall, Pfiefer, and the other food options on the first floor of the Kent campus center! Also how to work the board/flex system.
02:42
Hidden gems in kent campus center
Breanna Waugh Campus
This is a look into some of the best places for studying or just hanging out in the busy Kent Campus Center. Bonus look at the bookstore!
02:08
Wallace hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
This academic building if four floors of classrooms and professors offices. The clssrooms in the front of this building also have a great view of the quad in front of College Hall that can be seen in another one of my videos.
02:27
Carse atheltic training classrooms
Breanna Waugh Academics
For those look to me athletic trainers for big sports teams, sport management majors, and some fo those who are Pre-PT these are the cornerstone classrooms. These classrooms are also used a lot for sports team meetings and other meetings of student groups.
04:00
Baseball game
Breanna Waugh
A big part of ahtletics is supporting other teams, and how better to view the field than when there is some live action!
03:01
Carver science hall
Breanna Waugh Academics
A corner stone academic building Carver Science Hall is named after Geogre Washington Carver who was an African American male who wanted to get a college education and was turned down multiple times due to his race. He was accepted and attended Simpson focusing on art and music. One of his professors later pushed him to study botany at Iowa State.
03:37
Steven johnson atheletic complex
Breanna Waugh Campus
This video includes the recently redone fitness center and weight room. Also an old historic gym and our main gymnasium.
01:22
Cab bingo night
Breanna Waugh
CAB or Campus activities board at Simpson does a great job at creating free events for students including bingo with tons of free prizes, hipnotists, comedy nights, canvas painting, a huge event called Standaround and even making stuffed animals! Heres a crazy and loud bingo night!
01:14
Old c street plaza
Breanna Waugh Campus
At the center of campus, Old C Street Gives a Large open area for many events like stand arounf and carnivals where food trucks, and inflatables can be brought in for entertainment. A lot of history is hidden here and is the center for the years old Halloween Nightmare on C Street tour!
Simpson College

