Everything you need to know about skidmore
Let's talk about Skidmore College: Size, location, and Alicia's personal experience at Skidmore.
Case center!
Case Center is one of the most important buildings on campus, it's open 24/7 and it's home to the coffee shop on campus. You can always find students studying or just relaxing on the couches in Case, and it's busiest during finals and midterms, especially at odd hours of the night. On the weekends Spa is open from 10 pm- 2 am, and during the week it's open from 11 am- 2 pm. Ladd hall, home to the philosophy, political science, religion, and gender studies departments, is attached to the building. Case hosts many live events (like open-mics) as well as substance-free events.
Meeting isa in the library
See what Isa has to say about her experience at Skidmore as a London freshman. Isa is an international student who also didn't get to visit campus while she was applying to colleges. See what she has to say about academics and the student body.
Skidmores take on athletics...
See what a usual quidditch practice looks like in snowy Skidmore. Our Quidditch team is pretty good and very committed to their craft (no pun intended).
Ever watched ice age? watch this!
A huge part of Skidmore campus is the squirrels! Despite being a little crazy and aggressive they are very endearing. You haven't really visited Skidmore if you haven't seen at least twenty squirrels and a squirrel with an entire pice of pizza in its mouth jumping at you from a trash-can.
Alex's tour of the dana science center tour
Alex takes the lead in this video as she gives a tour of the science building. The Dana Science Center, referred to as Dana, is the science hub and has all the labs on campus. Due to Skidmore's breadth requirements everyone has at least one class in Dana at some point during their time at Skidmore.
On top of the world at the jonson tower penthouse
Come see the penthouse in Jonsson tower, the tallest point in all of Saratoga Springs. A great place to study and hang out with friends. Enjoy the amazing view of campus and of the surrounding Saratoga Springs wilderness.
Welcome to the lucy scribner library
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
Touring the lucy scribner library (part two)
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
