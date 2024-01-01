Case Center is one of the most important buildings on campus, it's open 24/7 and it's home to the coffee shop on campus. You can always find students studying or just relaxing on the couches in Case, and it's busiest during finals and midterms, especially at odd hours of the night. On the weekends Spa is open from 10 pm- 2 am, and during the week it's open from 11 am- 2 pm. Ladd hall, home to the philosophy, political science, religion, and gender studies departments, is attached to the building. Case hosts many live events (like open-mics) as well as substance-free events.