01:55
Wright hall + the poetry center at smith college with amelia
Wright Hall + the Poetry Center at Smith College with Amelia
00:28
00:58
Tour the ainsworth gym and olin fitness center at smith college with jade
Tour the Ainsworth Gym and Olin Fitness Center at Smith College with Jade
02:10
Getting food at campus center with nermine!
Nermine uses an App to order her food and takes us to pick it up at Campus Center
03:11
Join amelia for a tour of the brown fine arts center (smca and hillyer library) at smith college
Join Amelia for a Tour of the Brown Fine Arts Center (SMCA and Hillyer Library) at Smith College
00:28
Peri shows you "one of the most scenic places on campus"
Peri takes you to the most scenic places on campus where you can see the Pond, Garden, President's House
02:27
Tour of seelye hall
Take a tour of Seelye Hall, the main academic building for humanities classes at Smith College!
00:49
Campus destinations part 3
On the way back from center campus to the quad and next to the president’s house is the happy Chace garden. It's a cute area to take pictures, read a book and just enjoy nature. This also goes for paradise pond. Sit in the swing set with a significant other or a friend. It's super relaxing. Here is a statue of Sylvia Plath, an Alum of Smith known for her writing.
Smith College 16 College Ln
02:11
Tour of the botanic garden (and mum show!)
The Smith College Botanic gardens are a beautiful spot on campus and a great resource for students. Every year, they host two flower shows, a bulb show in the spring and a mum show in the fall. Let's have a look around at the mum show, and everything else the gardens have to offer!