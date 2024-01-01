YOU'RE WATCHING
02:25
Lovejoy library
Lovejoy Library is the center for all academic life on campus! Students are constantly studying inside and taking advantage of the library’s resources. If you don’t find students studying in the Student Success Center, they’re definitely in the library. The library will also be getting a Dunkin’ Donuts soon!
01:06
Vadalabene arena
The Vadalabene Arena is located in the heart of the Vadalabene Center. We have division I athletics and a very competitive group of athletes. However, the sports culture on campus isn’t strong. We don’t have a football team, which is a large downfall of the University. If you’re looking for athletic events to attend, basketball and soccer games are definitely the most popular.
02:18
Science building
The sciences building is home to all science lectures and labs! Faculty offices are located in the building.
02:01
Different types of classrooms
Take a look at the different types of classrooms at SIUE! Classes are relatively small. However, there are larger classes for general education requirements and major requirements.
02:14
Vadalabene center
The Vadalabene Center houses our student work-out facilities and the main gym for division 1 basketball. Students must swipe their ID to access the work-out rooms. We also have an indoor and outdoor pool within the building!
03:07
Peck hall
Peck Hall is filled with miscellaneous classes from various different majors! It houses the anthropology, criminal justice, social work, and foreign language departments. General education requirements like quantitative reasoning and English 101 will also take place here! Every student has a class in this hall throughout their college experience.
01:15
Goshen lounge
The Goshen Lounge is a prime destination on campus in the Morris University Center! Students are always hanging out here. Our campus activities board hosts countless events in the Goshen with T-shirt giveaways and school preview days.
05:24
Evergreen residence hall
Evergreen Hall is the primary residence hall for upperclassmen students! The other living option is Cougar Village. Evergreen is located on campus with apartment style living options. There are studio and suite apartments available.
02:05
The rock and the cougar
The rock is the center of all free speech on campus! Students are organizations are constantly battling each other to spraypaint the rock. It’s essentially a competition of who can keep their information on the rock the longest. We also have a Cougar statue outside of the Morris University Center! Back in the day, a real life cougar lived on our campus as the Dean’s pet. Now, the cougar is our official mascot!
04:30
Student success center
The Student Success Center is connected to the Morris University Center. It has a health clinic, academic advancement office with tutors, career development office, and plenty of study spaces. It also has a Kaldi’s Coffee for students. It’s open 24 hours, which makes it the perfect study spot.