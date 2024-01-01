Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

02:25
Lovejoy library
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Lovejoy Library is the center for all academic life on campus! Students are constantly studying inside and taking advantage of the library’s resources. If you don’t find students studying in the Student Success Center, they’re definitely in the library. The library will also be getting a Dunkin’ Donuts soon!
01:06
Vadalabene arena
Jordyn Nimmer
The Vadalabene Arena is located in the heart of the Vadalabene Center. We have division I athletics and a very competitive group of athletes. However, the sports culture on campus isn’t strong. We don’t have a football team, which is a large downfall of the University. If you’re looking for athletic events to attend, basketball and soccer games are definitely the most popular.
02:18
Science building
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
The sciences building is home to all science lectures and labs! Faculty offices are located in the building.
02:01
Different types of classrooms
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Take a look at the different types of classrooms at SIUE! Classes are relatively small. However, there are larger classes for general education requirements and major requirements.
02:14
Vadalabene center
Jordyn Nimmer Campus
The Vadalabene Center houses our student work-out facilities and the main gym for division 1 basketball. Students must swipe their ID to access the work-out rooms. We also have an indoor and outdoor pool within the building!
03:07
Peck hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Peck Hall is filled with miscellaneous classes from various different majors! It houses the anthropology, criminal justice, social work, and foreign language departments. General education requirements like quantitative reasoning and English 101 will also take place here! Every student has a class in this hall throughout their college experience.
01:15
Goshen lounge
Jordyn Nimmer Campus
The Goshen Lounge is a prime destination on campus in the Morris University Center! Students are always hanging out here. Our campus activities board hosts countless events in the Goshen with T-shirt giveaways and school preview days.
05:24
Evergreen residence hall
Jordyn Nimmer Dorms
Evergreen Hall is the primary residence hall for upperclassmen students! The other living option is Cougar Village. Evergreen is located on campus with apartment style living options. There are studio and suite apartments available.
02:05
The rock and the cougar
Jordyn Nimmer Campus
The rock is the center of all free speech on campus! Students are organizations are constantly battling each other to spraypaint the rock. It’s essentially a competition of who can keep their information on the rock the longest. We also have a Cougar statue outside of the Morris University Center! Back in the day, a real life cougar lived on our campus as the Dean’s pet. Now, the cougar is our official mascot!
04:30
Student success center
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
The Student Success Center is connected to the Morris University Center. It has a health clinic, academic advancement office with tutors, career development office, and plenty of study spaces. It also has a Kaldi’s Coffee for students. It’s open 24 hours, which makes it the perfect study spot.
SHOW MORE

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)

02:18
Science building
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
The sciences building is home to all science lectures and labs! Faculty offices are located in the building.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Dunham Hall

02:36
Dunham hall
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Dunham Hall is a hub for students on campus! The theatre is massive and houses performances and lectures alike. The mass communications and performance classes are found here.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Evergreen Hall

05:24
Evergreen residence hall
Jordyn Nimmer Dorms
Evergreen Hall is the primary residence hall for upperclassmen students! The other living option is Cougar Village. Evergreen is located on campus with apartment style living options. There are studio and suite apartments available.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Hairpin Dr

02:01
Different types of classrooms
Jordyn Nimmer Academics
Take a look at the different types of classrooms at SIUE! Classes are relatively small. However, there are larger classes for general education requirements and major requirements.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved