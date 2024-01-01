Take a virtual tour of Springfield College in the Springtime. See the flowers in full bloom on the Naismith Green. Walk the trails at East Campus and watch the sunlight reflect off Lake Massasoit. Flyover the athletic fields and look straight down at the "S" in the center of Stagg Field. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.