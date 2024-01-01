YOU'RE WATCHING
Springfield College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
04:08
Meet riley, a junior at springfield college!
Welcome to Springfield College! This video will explain some of my favorite parts of Springfield College, some key components of the school and what makes SC so special.
02:34
Day in the life of a student in the athletic training program with kate
Day in the Life of a Student in the Athletic Training Program with Kate
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
Springfield College
02:34
Day in the life of a student in the athletic training program with kate
Day in the Life of a Student in the Athletic Training Program with Kate
01:57
The harold c. smith learning commons at springfield college
Tour the Harold C. Smith Learning Commons at Springfield College
00:34
The schoo-bemis science center at springfield college
Tour the Schoo-Bemis Science Center at Springfield College
Springfield College 263 Alden St
Springfield College College St
Springfield College Springfield College
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
02:21
Joe hawley: journaling the jersey
With over 100 career victories and the only four-time Scholar All-America honoree in Springfield College wrestling history, Joe Fusco reflects back on his remarkable four years in our latest Journaling THE Jersey. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:05
Welcome to the springfield college open house! (take 1)
Welcome to the Springfield College Open House!
01:29
Springfield college- springtime aerial tour.mp4
Take a virtual tour of Springfield College in the Springtime. See the flowers in full bloom on the Naismith Green. Walk the trails at East Campus and watch the sunlight reflect off Lake Massasoit. Flyover the athletic fields and look straight down at the "S" in the center of Stagg Field. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.