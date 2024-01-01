Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Springfield College Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

04:08
Meet riley, a junior at springfield college!
Rielly Malz Campus
Welcome to Springfield College! This video will explain some of my favorite parts of Springfield College, some key components of the school and what makes SC so special.
00:43
Print studio at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Print Studio at Springfield College
00:45
Hickory hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour Hickory Hall at Springfield College
02:07
Springfield college summer campus tours
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College Summer Campus Tours
00:21
stitzer welcome center at judd gymnasia
Demo Account Campus
 Stitzer Welcome Center at Judd Gymnasia Intro 
02:34
Day in the life of a student in the athletic training program with kate
Jamie Jutras Campus
Day in the Life of a Student in the Athletic Training Program with Kate
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
00:23
Alumni hall and maclean terrace at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Alumni Hall and MacLean Terrace Intro 
00:46
Fuller arts center at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour Fuller Arts Center at Springfield College
00:10
massasoit hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Massasoit Hall Intro 
SHOW MORE

Springfield College

00:45
Hickory hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour Hickory Hall at Springfield College
02:34
Day in the life of a student in the athletic training program with kate
Jamie Jutras Campus
Day in the Life of a Student in the Athletic Training Program with Kate
00:46
Fuller arts center at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour Fuller Arts Center at Springfield College
00:40
Irv schmid sports complex at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
East Field at Springfield College
01:57
The harold c. smith learning commons at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour the Harold C. Smith Learning Commons at Springfield College
00:34
The schoo-bemis science center at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour the Schoo-Bemis Science Center at Springfield College
00:53
Abbey-appleton hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Tour Abbey-Appleton Hall at Springfield College

Springfield College 263 Alden St

04:08
Meet riley, a junior at springfield college!
Rielly Malz Campus
Welcome to Springfield College! This video will explain some of my favorite parts of Springfield College, some key components of the school and what makes SC so special.

Springfield College College St

02:07
Springfield college summer campus tours
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College Summer Campus Tours
01:24
This is springfield college (digital) 2021.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
This is Springfield College.

Springfield College Springfield College

00:43
Print studio at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Print Studio at Springfield College
00:21
stitzer welcome center at judd gymnasia
Demo Account Campus
 Stitzer Welcome Center at Judd Gymnasia Intro 
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
00:23
Alumni hall and maclean terrace at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Alumni Hall and MacLean Terrace Intro 
00:10
massasoit hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Massasoit Hall Intro 
00:43
Cheney hall at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Cheney Hall Intro 
02:21
Joe hawley: journaling the jersey
CampusReel Admin Campus
With over 100 career victories and the only four-time Scholar All-America honoree in Springfield College wrestling history, Joe Fusco reflects back on his remarkable four years in our latest Journaling THE Jersey. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:05
Welcome to the springfield college open house! (take 1)
Demo Account Campus
Welcome to the Springfield College Open House!
01:29
Springfield college- springtime aerial tour.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Take a virtual tour of Springfield College in the Springtime. See the flowers in full bloom on the Naismith Green. Walk the trails at East Campus and watch the sunlight reflect off Lake Massasoit. Flyover the athletic fields and look straight down at the "S" in the center of Stagg Field. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
00:30
Blake arena at springfield college
Demo Account Campus
Blake Arena at Springfield College
SHOW MORE
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved