YOU'RE WATCHING
St Olaf College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:43
Walking from holland to the library: some campus views
Although most Oles live on campus, a small percentage live in the honor houses down on Ole Avenue! If you're big into sports or language or the like you can apply for these, and its a really fun way to build community. Don't miss German House's Oktoberfest celebrations, (all you can eat brats!!)
00:07
Thats all, folks!
Thanks for watching! I hope you enjoyed learning about life at St Olaf as much as I enjoyed showing it to you. As a final piece of advice: if you see a school that you love, apply to it! I almost didn't apply to St Olaf because none of my friends were going to, but go where is best for you and I guarantee you will meet fantastic people. Best of luck on your college decisions!
00:52
Liam showing off the quad and melby
I ran into my RA on the way out! He, like nearly everyone else here, is incredibly nice and interested in your wellbeing – quite different from the intimidating stereotype of RA's that I had before college. [Pro tip: you want to be friends with the people who can get you in trouble :) ] As we walked outside, I pointed out some of the beautiful architecture on this campus. The fresh snow is really pretty, and in the fall and spring the quad is exquisitely landscaped with trees and flowers. Its relatively quiet at the moment just because I went to breakfast right after the 8:00am class started, so there's not a lot of people about.
00:49
Take a tour of rolvaag library
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
01:47
School size, boe chapel, and typical st olaf weather
As a pianist, that 7-foot grand in Boe Chapel is fantastic to play on. Since St Olaf is relatively small, we can do things like that here! Also, there are weekly Lutheran services in the chapel, and they rotate which of our 5 choirs perform at each service. Weather during winter is rather snowy, but we do fun things like sled on cafeteria trays and have snowball fights, and with many fireplaces in buildings, its nice and cozy.
02:10
Meet nathan! and hear about his st. olaf experience
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
01:14
Athletic center and the natural lands
Skogland athletic center and the Tostrud field house comprise the St Olaf athletics complex. With two tracks, weight rooms, a gym, 3 basketball courts, 3 tennis courts, and an ice rink being put in this year, St Olaf has fantastic athletic facilities! Hockey and basketball are the two most popular games to go to, but our track and cross country teams regularly go to nationals. Behind Skogland are the natural lands: hundreds of acres of fields, forests, and wetlands to explore!
St Olaf College Boe Memorial Chapel
01:47
School size, boe chapel, and typical st olaf weather
As a pianist, that 7-foot grand in Boe Chapel is fantastic to play on. Since St Olaf is relatively small, we can do things like that here! Also, there are weekly Lutheran services in the chapel, and they rotate which of our 5 choirs perform at each service. Weather during winter is rather snowy, but we do fun things like sled on cafeteria trays and have snowball fights, and with many fireplaces in buildings, its nice and cozy.
St Olaf College Mellby Hall
00:52
Liam showing off the quad and melby
I ran into my RA on the way out! He, like nearly everyone else here, is incredibly nice and interested in your wellbeing – quite different from the intimidating stereotype of RA's that I had before college. [Pro tip: you want to be friends with the people who can get you in trouble :) ] As we walked outside, I pointed out some of the beautiful architecture on this campus. The fresh snow is really pretty, and in the fall and spring the quad is exquisitely landscaped with trees and flowers. Its relatively quiet at the moment just because I went to breakfast right after the 8:00am class started, so there's not a lot of people about.
St Olaf College Rolvaag Memorial Library
00:43
Walking from holland to the library: some campus views
Although most Oles live on campus, a small percentage live in the honor houses down on Ole Avenue! If you're big into sports or language or the like you can apply for these, and its a really fun way to build community. Don't miss German House's Oktoberfest celebrations, (all you can eat brats!!)
00:49
Take a tour of rolvaag library
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
02:10
Meet nathan! and hear about his st. olaf experience
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
St Olaf College Skoglund Athletic Center
01:14
Athletic center and the natural lands
Skogland athletic center and the Tostrud field house comprise the St Olaf athletics complex. With two tracks, weight rooms, a gym, 3 basketball courts, 3 tennis courts, and an ice rink being put in this year, St Olaf has fantastic athletic facilities! Hockey and basketball are the two most popular games to go to, but our track and cross country teams regularly go to nationals. Behind Skogland are the natural lands: hundreds of acres of fields, forests, and wetlands to explore!