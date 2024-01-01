I ran into my RA on the way out! He, like nearly everyone else here, is incredibly nice and interested in your wellbeing – quite different from the intimidating stereotype of RA's that I had before college. [Pro tip: you want to be friends with the people who can get you in trouble :) ] As we walked outside, I pointed out some of the beautiful architecture on this campus. The fresh snow is really pretty, and in the fall and spring the quad is exquisitely landscaped with trees and flowers. Its relatively quiet at the moment just because I went to breakfast right after the 8:00am class started, so there's not a lot of people about.