Stevens Institute of Technology Campus
00:43
Justin tells you about stevens
Justin talks to you about where Stevens Institute of Technology is located, its size, how many students go there, and what the weather is like. Hoboken is an amazing town and it's such a great city to go to school in. Stevens has a diverse population from all over the world and is truly an international campus.
00:10
Justin introduces himself
Justin introduces himself and gives some background on who he is. Looking forward to a great tour!
00:07
Torch bearers statue
Justin shows you the center of the Stevens Campus, the Torch Bearers Statue!
00:32
A little background on the torch bearer statue
Justin tells you about the Torch Bearer statue, the center of the Stevens campus including its history and its importance on campus.
00:25
Check out our turf field
Justin shows you the turf field and talks about some of the athletics. Additionally he talks about the gym requirements.
00:15
Thank you everyone!
Thank you everyone for joining me on this tour. I hope this was informative and helps you get a sense of what Stevens is like. Thanks again!
00:17
Amazing view from castle point
Justin shows you the amazing view from Castle Point, the only other point on the Hudson beside West Point.