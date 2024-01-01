Sign Up
Stevens Institute of Technology Campus

00:43
Justin tells you about stevens
Campus
Justin talks to you about where Stevens Institute of Technology is located, its size, how many students go there, and what the weather is like. Hoboken is an amazing town and it's such a great city to go to school in. Stevens has a diverse population from all over the world and is truly an international campus.
00:46
Meet chris!
Campus
Chris talks about who he is and talks about his experiences at Stevens.
00:10
Justin introduces himself
Dorms
Justin introduces himself and gives some background on who he is. Looking forward to a great tour!
00:07
Torch bearers statue
Campus
Justin shows you the center of the Stevens Campus, the Torch Bearers Statue!
00:07
Edwin a. stevens building
Academics
Justin introduces the main engineering building at Stevens.
00:32
A little background on the torch bearer statue
Campus
Justin tells you about the Torch Bearer statue, the center of the Stevens campus including its history and its importance on campus.
00:25
Check out our turf field
Campus
Justin shows you the turf field and talks about some of the athletics. Additionally he talks about the gym requirements.
00:15
Thank you everyone!
Campus
Thank you everyone for joining me on this tour. I hope this was informative and helps you get a sense of what Stevens is like. Thanks again!
00:17
Amazing view from castle point
Campus
Justin shows you the amazing view from Castle Point, the only other point on the Hudson beside West Point.
00:21
A look inside of the library
Academics
Justin takes you inside the library at Stevens and talks about his favorite places to study.
Stevens Institute of Technology Castle Point Terrace

Stevens Institute of Technology Edwin A. Stevens Hall

Stevens Institute of Technology Field House Road

Stevens Institute of Technology Palmer Lawn

01:08
Humphreys and palmer lawns
Campus
Take a look of the two upper-campus lawns where students relax and have fun on nice days.
