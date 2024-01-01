YOU'RE WATCHING
Stonehill College Campus
00:52
Introduction
Hi, I'm Juliana! I'm a freshman at Stonehill College and I'm so excited that you going to join me to learn a little bit about Stonehill!
01:06
Brooke favorite spot
Brooke shows you her favorite spot on the quad! Bonus: sneak peek of the new building!
00:55
Iconic donahue hall at stonehill
Brooke shows the view from Donahue Hall an Iconic spot on Stonehill's Campus
01:03
Sports complex
This is our sport's complex. It has a recreational gym that all students can use, along with a varsity specific one. In addition, there are many group exercise rooms that are used for academic classes, group exercise classes, and club practices.
04:49
A brutally honest review about food on campus
I'm sure you are wondering about what the food is like on campus. In this video, I give my real and honest review about the food after explaining all the options we have available on campus. Since I am vegan I have found it really hard to eat on campus so I hope that can provide some context if you have some type of dietary restriction.
02:25
Library
The library is a great resource on campus. It is great for both residential and commuter students to meet up and do work or just hang out. There are many group study rooms and huddle spaces so students can meet up in groups. Ace's Place is also in the library which is a cafe on campus.
01:09
Tour of stonehills football stadium and the rec fields
Brooke shows the Football stadium and field and then takes you to the rec fields where club sports (like rugby) play.
00:42
A look inside the academic and welcome center
The Academic and Welcome Center is our newest building on campus that just opened in the fall of 2018. In the lobby, it has one of 2 bookstores on campus, an auditorium, a lounging area, and a student favorite Au Bon Pain. Going upstairs, there are mainly lounging areas where students can meet up to hang out, eat food, or do work. In addition, this building has many classrooms and offices for professors in the Philosophy, Religious Studies, and History departments. In addition to all of this, the Welcome Center is a building is one of the first that you will visit because it is home to our admissions office. This building is where you will first go when visiting to take a tour or to have an interview.
