The Academic and Welcome Center is our newest building on campus that just opened in the fall of 2018. In the lobby, it has one of 2 bookstores on campus, an auditorium, a lounging area, and a student favorite Au Bon Pain. Going upstairs, there are mainly lounging areas where students can meet up to hang out, eat food, or do work. In addition, this building has many classrooms and offices for professors in the Philosophy, Religious Studies, and History departments. In addition to all of this, the Welcome Center is a building is one of the first that you will visit because it is home to our admissions office. This building is where you will first go when visiting to take a tour or to have an interview.