YOU'RE WATCHING
Stony Brook University (SBU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
06:13
Tour of east side dining: retail and swipe-in
So in this video, I take you on a tour of East Side Dining- one of the Dining Halls that is both Retail and Swipe-In, meaning First-Year students can use their Unlimited Meal Plans. This is a super cool Dining Hall because it offers both options. It is also the closest dining hall to Mendelsohn Quad and H-Quad (home to the ITS and LDS UGCs).
03:53
Tour of the campus recreation center and sports complex
So in this video, I take you on a tour of the Campus Recreation Center (also known as the "REC") as well as talk a little bit about the Sports Complex (which used to be the only place to work out on campus). Now, the REC is the place to work out and take some really fun classes that you can enroll in for free online beforehand. In addition, there is a small gym in every quad (totaling about 10 places to work out). The Sports Complex is super cool because there's a HUGE pool and they offer swimming lessons for a discounted price to Stony Brook University students. There are also lessons for every level.
01:25
Tour the javits center with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
The Javits Center is home to pretty much the largest lecture halls on campus. Each room fits about 500-600 students (with both a main and balcony level). Depending on your intended major, if you come to Stony Brook, you will most likely have a class in here. But don't you worry, these classes will have a 53 minute recitation that is mandatory and go with the class. These recitations meet weekly with a TA and about 30 of your other classmates. They are super helpful and a great place to ask questions and meet new people.
09:31
Freshman year move in vlog at stony brook university (fall 2018) + dorm tour
My Freshman Year Move-in Day Vlog at Stony Brook University as an out-of-state student. Also a dorm room tour for freshman year. (I was put in a forced triple and I stayed in Mendelsohn Quad)
02:29
Tour frey hall with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Frey Hall is one of the most popular Academic Buildings on campus! It has a few large lecture halls on the first floor, where I was able to show you all in this video-but also a bunch of small classrooms on the second and third floor. It is a fairly new building with new facilities (even in the classrooms, where there are outlets connected to every seat).
03:24
Inside the humanities building: advising, sinc sites and the atrium
The Humanities Building is one of our prettiest Academic Buildings on campus! It is home to advising, a SINC site, the Atrium and more (including english and political science classes). It is also where you can pick up the food and drinks that you may purchase from different clubs and organizations that they sell for fundraising purposes. In addition, the Atrium is also a really great, quiet and lowkey place to study.
02:50
Welcome to stony brook university
Welcome to Stony Brook University (Go Seawolves!) My name is Lakshta Kundal, & I am your CampusReel Ambassador for SBU. In this video, I present an overview of Stony Brook, & briefly discuss some characteristics of the school as well as my experience so far here as a Seawolf.
02:31
The inside scoop on the sac loop: parties? and the new port jefferson shuttle!
Listen to this video to get the inside scoop on the SAC Loop, Parties and the NEW Port Jefferson Shuttle that makes Stony Brook University all that much more fun to go to.
04:08
Tour the engineering building and quad
Here you will see a tour of the Engineering Building and Quad! It is home to the College of Engineering which encompasses many of the majors and minors here at Stony Brook University including but not limited to: Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Technological Systems Management etc. I also show you a peek into one of my classrooms!
Stony Brook University (SBU)
06:13
Tour of east side dining: retail and swipe-in
So in this video, I take you on a tour of East Side Dining- one of the Dining Halls that is both Retail and Swipe-In, meaning First-Year students can use their Unlimited Meal Plans. This is a super cool Dining Hall because it offers both options. It is also the closest dining hall to Mendelsohn Quad and H-Quad (home to the ITS and LDS UGCs).
03:53
Tour of the campus recreation center and sports complex
So in this video, I take you on a tour of the Campus Recreation Center (also known as the "REC") as well as talk a little bit about the Sports Complex (which used to be the only place to work out on campus). Now, the REC is the place to work out and take some really fun classes that you can enroll in for free online beforehand. In addition, there is a small gym in every quad (totaling about 10 places to work out). The Sports Complex is super cool because there's a HUGE pool and they offer swimming lessons for a discounted price to Stony Brook University students. There are also lessons for every level.
01:25
Tour the javits center with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
The Javits Center is home to pretty much the largest lecture halls on campus. Each room fits about 500-600 students (with both a main and balcony level). Depending on your intended major, if you come to Stony Brook, you will most likely have a class in here. But don't you worry, these classes will have a 53 minute recitation that is mandatory and go with the class. These recitations meet weekly with a TA and about 30 of your other classmates. They are super helpful and a great place to ask questions and meet new people.
02:29
Tour frey hall with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Frey Hall is one of the most popular Academic Buildings on campus! It has a few large lecture halls on the first floor, where I was able to show you all in this video-but also a bunch of small classrooms on the second and third floor. It is a fairly new building with new facilities (even in the classrooms, where there are outlets connected to every seat).
03:24
Inside the humanities building: advising, sinc sites and the atrium
The Humanities Building is one of our prettiest Academic Buildings on campus! It is home to advising, a SINC site, the Atrium and more (including english and political science classes). It is also where you can pick up the food and drinks that you may purchase from different clubs and organizations that they sell for fundraising purposes. In addition, the Atrium is also a really great, quiet and lowkey place to study.
02:31
The inside scoop on the sac loop: parties? and the new port jefferson shuttle!
Listen to this video to get the inside scoop on the SAC Loop, Parties and the NEW Port Jefferson Shuttle that makes Stony Brook University all that much more fun to go to.
04:08
Tour the engineering building and quad
Here you will see a tour of the Engineering Building and Quad! It is home to the College of Engineering which encompasses many of the majors and minors here at Stony Brook University including but not limited to: Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Technological Systems Management etc. I also show you a peek into one of my classrooms!
05:59
Tour of the charles b wang center and my favorite dining hall on campus, jasmine!
In this video, I share with you guys the beautiful Charles B Wang Center and My Favorite Dining Hall On Campus, Jasmine!
03:00
Learn about our transportation systems: buses and wolfie bike share!
In this video, I talk about the different transportation systems that we have on campus including our different Buses and our Wolfie Bike Share.
05:12
Tour the student activities center and food court with jeadelle and i
Here, we tour the center of campus and campus life: the Student Activities Center, also known as the SAC! It is so big, with so many floors but in this video, we only show you the first floor. This is where many clubs, events and important offices are held. Inside is also the SAC Food Court, and since it is located in literally the building in the smack middle of campus, is a great place for grab and go food in between classes. They only accept dining dollars, but you have them- it is super convenient and easy to get food here and go to class or study. The food is also super yummy and they have a ton of options!
Stony Brook University (SBU) Stony Brook University
09:31
Freshman year move in vlog at stony brook university (fall 2018) + dorm tour
My Freshman Year Move-in Day Vlog at Stony Brook University as an out-of-state student. Also a dorm room tour for freshman year. (I was put in a forced triple and I stayed in Mendelsohn Quad)
02:50
Welcome to stony brook university
Welcome to Stony Brook University (Go Seawolves!) My name is Lakshta Kundal, & I am your CampusReel Ambassador for SBU. In this video, I present an overview of Stony Brook, & briefly discuss some characteristics of the school as well as my experience so far here as a Seawolf.