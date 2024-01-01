So in this video, I take you on a tour of the Campus Recreation Center (also known as the "REC") as well as talk a little bit about the Sports Complex (which used to be the only place to work out on campus). Now, the REC is the place to work out and take some really fun classes that you can enroll in for free online beforehand. In addition, there is a small gym in every quad (totaling about 10 places to work out). The Sports Complex is super cool because there's a HUGE pool and they offer swimming lessons for a discounted price to Stony Brook University students. There are also lessons for every level.