YOU'RE WATCHING
Syracuse University (SU) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
00:21
West campus and starbucks!
Although most if not all SU students are huge fans of Dunkin Donuts, the West Campus Starbucks is a life saver! This Starbucks location accepts your student ID card as a type of payment and is a 5 minute walk from most freshman dorms!
00:28
Hungry? check out the brockway dining hall
The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)
00:41
Melanie shows you around bird library!
Bird Library is one of the two libraries on campus. Bird is open 24/7 and has a cafe on the first floor. Students often camp out in Bird and even spend their nights here (especially during midterms and finals!)
01:05
Breakfast at graham dining hall!
This my usual breakfast spot on campus because it is right below Flint hall and we share it with our neighbors at Day Hall. Graham always has amazingly delicious options, as well as vegan and gluten free sections like other dining halls on campus. First year students must have meal plans but are able to choose between different plan options, varying in how many meals per week.
00:20
My favorite place to study: the pages cafe
The Pages Cafe is located just inside the Bird Library, and, during a busy week of work and classes and assignments, it's a great spot to duck in and get a cup of coffee, or meet your friends for a quick bite to eat.
00:34
An average dining hall at syracuse university
Every 2-3 residence halls share one dining hall. You can eat at any dining hall in campus, it is very convenient to be able to stop by for something to eat on your way to class or just before returning to your room. The dining halls connected to dorms and dining centers throughout campus have a great selection every day, and the staff works hard to provide for a wide range of allergies and dietary restrictions.
Syracuse University (SU) Brewster Hall
00:28
Hungry? check out the brockway dining hall
The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)
00:34
An average dining hall at syracuse university
Every 2-3 residence halls share one dining hall. You can eat at any dining hall in campus, it is very convenient to be able to stop by for something to eat on your way to class or just before returning to your room. The dining halls connected to dorms and dining centers throughout campus have a great selection every day, and the staff works hard to provide for a wide range of allergies and dietary restrictions.
Syracuse University (SU) Graham Dining Hall
01:05
Breakfast at graham dining hall!
This my usual breakfast spot on campus because it is right below Flint hall and we share it with our neighbors at Day Hall. Graham always has amazingly delicious options, as well as vegan and gluten free sections like other dining halls on campus. First year students must have meal plans but are able to choose between different plan options, varying in how many meals per week.