The Brockway dining hall is connected to the rest of the building so you don't have to go outside if you're feeling hungry! A different menu is served every day and all you need to get inside is your student ID card. The only downside to this dining hall is the fact that it closes at 7:30 pm, however the rest of the dining halls on campus stay open until 9 pm daily. (PS. During finals week all dining halls stay open until midnight!)